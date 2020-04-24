The first round of the NFL Draft is in the books but there are still a lot of top prospects that have yet to be picked. Here is a look at our top 10 still available ranked in order.

Recruiting: McKinney had been committed to Alabama early in his recruitment but backed off that pledge. He was then down to Alabama and Clemson and he surprisingly picked the Crimson Tide again at the Under Armour game.

Farrell’s take: I’m stunned Mckinney slid out of round one as he’s always been an athletic kid who closes on the ball and is especially active around the line of scrimmage. He’s a great value in round two and will go off the board quickly.

*****

Recruiting: Penn State, Clemson, Florida State and Alabama were high on Swift’s list but once Georgia offered the Bulldogs emerged as the frontrunner. He committed to them early in his senior season.

Farrell’s take: Many expected Swift to be the first running back taken but that was Clyde Edwards-Helaire who went No. 32 to the Chiefs. Swift runs with natural leverage and can catch the ball so he’s a great round two value.

*****

Recruiting: TCU, Texas A&M, Houston and Alabama were the four frontrunners for Blacklock, who announced his commitment to the Horned Frogs at the Army All-American Bowl. Farrell’s take: I thought for sure Blacklock would be a first-rounder as a defensive tackle who can crush the pocket. As a high three-star we liked him but he played above his evaluation.

*****

Recruiting: An Iowa legacy since his father, Eppy, played for the Hawkeyes in the 1990s, Epenesa committed in January of his junior year. Oklahoma and others were involved but it was always going to be tough to beat Iowa. Farrell’s take: Epenesa was a five-star out of high school so we loved his ability to pass rush and play the run. Someone will be happy with his work ethic as a motivated round two guy.

*****

Recruiting: Higgins had been committed to Tennessee previously and after backing off that pledge he named the Vols his leader. On July 4 leading into his senior season, he committed to Clemson. Ole Miss, Florida State and Ohio State were also high on his list.

Farrell’s take: Higgins was a tall, athletic five-star wide receiver out of high school who reminded me a bit of AJ Green. He’s in a loaded receiver group so he’s excellent round two value.

*****

Recruiting: USC was considered the frontrunner for a long time and Oklahoma was also high on his list. Utah won out when he pledged to the Utes in late October of his senior season. Nebraska also received a visit.

Farrell’s take: Johnson was the rare four-star who chose Utah over many others out of high school. He has good size and great ability to play the ball.

*****

Recruiting: In February of his junior season, Gross-Matos committed to Penn State over North Carolina and Virginia Tech. Tennessee also made a serious run late but the Nittany Lions won out. Farrell’s take: Gross-Matos was a guy who improved every time we evaluated him and has a non-stop motor. Someone will be happy with this catch in round two.

*****

Recruiting: Auburn beat Alabama and others for Davidson, who played his junior season at Montgomery (Ala.) G.W. Carver before transferring back to Greenville, Ala., after the death of his mother. The Tigers were also considered the favorite since his brother player at Auburn.

Farrell’s take: Davidson was a huge five-star defensive end who could also play DT. He is a hard worker and very versatile.

*****

Recruiting: The former four-star had been committed to Rutgers but he flipped his pledge to Wisconsin after taking an official visit to Madison for the Badgers’ game against Ohio State. Farrell’s take: Taylor is a monster running back with good speed and agility who has done everything needed to prove himself. He could be a star in the NFL.

*****