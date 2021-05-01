HawkeyeReport - Nick Niemann selected by the Chargers in the NFL Draft

Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the sixth round of the NFL Draft with the No. 185 overall pick.

A three-star recruit coming out of Sycamore High School in Illinois in 2016, Niemann developed into a three-year starter for the Hawkeyes, finishing his college career with 157 tackles, 7.5 TFL, and one interception, which he returned for a touchdown in Iowa's win over USC in the Holiday Bowl in 2019.

This March, the 6-foot-3, 234-pound Niemann impressed NFL scouts at Iowa's Pro Day, posting a 4.45 forty, 4.14 shuttle, 33.5" vertical, and 10'1" broad jump.