 HawkeyeReport - Nick Niemann selected by the Chargers in the NFL Draft
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-01 14:49:56 -0500') }} football

Nick Niemann selected by the Chargers in the NFL Draft

Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport
Editor
@BlairRIVALS

Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the sixth round of the NFL Draft with the No. 185 overall pick.

A three-star recruit coming out of Sycamore High School in Illinois in 2016, Niemann developed into a three-year starter for the Hawkeyes, finishing his college career with 157 tackles, 7.5 TFL, and one interception, which he returned for a touchdown in Iowa's win over USC in the Holiday Bowl in 2019.

This March, the 6-foot-3, 234-pound Niemann impressed NFL scouts at Iowa's Pro Day, posting a 4.45 forty, 4.14 shuttle, 33.5" vertical, and 10'1" broad jump.

