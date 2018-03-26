While Ben Niemann didn't get an invitation to the NFL Combine, make no mistake, the senior Hawkeye linebacker is certainly on the radar for scouts in the league. On Monday, Niemann had his audition in front of NFL personnel at Iowa's Pro Day and the feedback has generally been very positive. He also could end up staying at outside linebacker, while some in the league feel he could add weight and move inside.



Niemann discusses the NFL draft process from his perspective, the discussions he has had with teams about his future, and how he did at Iowa's Pro Day.

