HawkeyeReport - Niemann talks new look defensive line

Niemann discusses who has stood out to him along the defensive line so far this spring, why Zach VanValkenberg has been the hardest worker so far, his thoughts on the development of Yahya Black at defensive tackle and if this is the time for John Waggoner. Plus he discusses the challenges this year as someone involved in recruiting and trying to properly evaluate prospects.

While we focus on some experienced players who are taking part in their first dose of spring football with the Hawkeyes, it's also the first spring football as an Iowa assistant coach for Jay Niemann and it will be his first without a son on the team.

This will be rough quotes and notes, not a full transcript. ---

Jay Niemann Opening Statement

I appreciate everybody spending time with us today. It's been a great start to spring practice here. As all of you know, we didn't get this opportunity a year ago so to get out there on the field this spring has been great. Many of us weren't in spring practice at Iowa before, myself included.

I've been here two years, but no spring practice last year because of the pandemic, so great to get out on the field this spring. We've got a great group of young guys to work with on the defensive line. They come to work every day with a good attitude and they're working hard and making progress. We have practice No. 8 coming up tomorrow and need to finish off with 7 good ones ending on May 1st.

A lot of these guys were redshirts a year ago, so most of them were on scout team against our offense so this is one of the first times we've had them all practice every time out there.

Q: You described Logan Jones as a rocked up dude on signing day and he's shown that in the weight room. Having such a gap with few upperclassmen, how important is it for Logan to move up into the rotation?

JN: It's important for him to make a push this spring and have a chance to contribute in the fall. He's mature beyond his years physically so that gives him an opportunity compete as opposed to someone not as far along physically. He's shown in our practices that his weight room numbers translate to the practice field. Talking about him, Hurkett, Van Ness, Black, they're all getting up to speed this spring.

Q: How do you sift through things with only 15 practices this spring?

JN: They are all getting pretty equal reps with the way we rotate things. Everybody has been given an opportunity to show what they can do this spring.

Q: This is the second straight season that you are rebuilding the defensive line. What challenges come with that and how have you been able to do it successfully before?

JN: I think it comes down to recruiting philosophy. We don't really recruit defensive tackles or defensive ends, we recruit defensive linemen. What determines where they ultimately play just depends on their growth physically. Some guys will start outside and stay there and others may start outside and move inside as they grow physically. The other side is with Coach Parker's system in place, we have a consistent process in place that allows us to move guys forward year to year.

Q: What challenges?

JN: Just the unknown, but you have to have faith and trust in the system. Time has shown if we continue to develop these guys things will play out in a way that is favorable for us.

Q: With Black moving inside, have you seen more of an edge this year? Last year Kirk said he was playing too nice almost?

JN: Yahya has a good demeanor to him. Off the field, he's a nice guy, easy to talk to, but when he puts the pads on he's got a good football demeanor to him and we've seen that this spring. He's up to 300 pounds right now and he's going to be a big guy before it's all said and done.

Q: Hurkett?

JN: Really hard nosed guy. Middle linebacker in high school, converted to defensive end here and put on size and strength. Very focused guy and you can see improvement day to day. Hard worker, very dilligent.

Q: John Waggoner is kind of an interesting story moving inside and outside. How much do you rely on him outside now?

JN: He's already begun the process of elevating his game. He realizes there's a window of opportunity now. He's a versatile guy with length and mobility and size and strength to play inside or outside. He's been outside on the edge mostly this spring, but there's still the potential to play inside on passing downs and whatnot. He's right up there with Zach VanValkenburg as far as consistency this spring.

Q: Logan Lee's progress? Could he play inside and outside?

JN: Well, he hasn't done a lot thus far because he's still recovering, but getting close. I'll let Coach Ferentz elaborate on injuries. But he's a lot like John Waggoner in terms of his frame and his versatility. Where he winds up is probably dependent on him and the competition shakes out. He's got a ton of upside and potential, just need to stack up some practices together because he's a hard working guy and the sky is the limit if we can get him going.

Q: Any individuals stand out this spring to you?

JN: Tough to choose. Everybody is giving us a great effort, which is the first priority. If I had to single out a guy, I guess it would be Zach VanValkenburg just because the way he goes about it. He practices extremely hard. You would think he's the guy with a lot to prove by the way he practices every day. He's been a great leader in our room, highly respected guy, and showed a lot of production on the field last year and will be counted on again.

Q: Part of your job is recruiting. This past year has been challenging. How do you evaluate over the past year without camps and visits?



JN: It's challenging for everybody. If there's one saving grace it's that everybody is in the same boat. Not to have the opportunity to have camps in June or go out to their games on Friday night, you're really limited in terms of what you can do. Just a lot of work on Hudl watching game tapes and highlights and trying to get a hold of anybody who might have some extra insights. Just have to make the most of it. Fortunately last year most of the guys we ended up signing had already been through here for visits or camps. If we can get back on track and have camps this June and watch games this fall, we should be back on track. Kind of weathered the storm for one year, but two years in a row would be a lot harder.

Q: Every year we are asking you how are you going to replace so and so. This year it's Daviyon. Is Noah Shannon stepping in there?



JN: Noah has had a really good start to spring practice. I've seen a change in him where he's elevated his game a notch or two and putting in super effort. The needle is pointing in the right direction there. Don't want to compare him to Daviyon, but within Noah's capabilities and his talents, he's maximizing everything he can and is on a good path right now. We're happy with his progress.



Q: Deontae Craig progress?



JN: He's playing defensive end and doing a nice job as well. What we're trying to do with all the young guys is build a strong fundamental base. He's got a real knack for rushing the passer and is doing a good job there, now trying to build on his run defense. He's bigger and stronger this year and working hard.



