The worst kept secret in Iowa City was that the Hawkeyes were hoping for a night game on October 12th when Penn State comes to town.

Iowa football got their wish on Monday when it was announced that the kickoff for the Hawkeyes clash with the Nittany Lions will be at 6:30 pm. Where it will be televised is still up in the air with the options being ABC, FS1, or the Big Ten Network.

Two years ago Iowa hosted Penn State in a night game at Kinnick Stadium with the Nittany Lions prevailing in the final seconds, 21-19.

The game will also feature special uniforms for the Hawkeyes, the annual black and gold striping of Kinnick Stadium, and many members of the 2009 Iowa football team will be back for 10 year reunion for their Orange Bowl winning team.