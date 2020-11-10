Nixon a center of attention
As his success and reputation have grown this season, so to has the attention that Daviyon Nixon has received from opposing teams. The Iowa defensive tackle says he doesn't really notice it and he'...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news