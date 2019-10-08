With the disappointment fresh in their minds on Saturday night, instead of just getting away from football, Daviyon Nixon and several of his teammates sat down and spent the evening studying film. The film group has met every week this year to get a head start on the week ahead and learn from their mistakes in the game. Nixon talks about how the group was formed and what they do on Saturday's after the game and how it helps them get ready for meeting with the coaches on Sunday.

