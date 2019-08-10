There are probably a lot of reasons why Daviyon Nixon could be frustrated. He was forced to sit out last season due to academic concerns and an off the field incident led to him being away from the team for several months. All of that is water under the bridge now and Nixon is all smiles and ready to contribute on the field in the 2019 season. Nixon goes back through his journey to Iowa, the ups and downs he experienced, what he did when Alabama offered a scholarship, and much more.

