HawkeyeReport - Nixon focused on winning, not individual honors

If this is Daviyon Nixon's last game at Kinnick Stadium, he's not tipping his hand. What he is proud of is what he has accomplished on the football field and in the classroom. He discusses overcoming a learning disability at the high school level and how he learned a different way to become successful. More importantly, while he appreciates the awards and honors that he has received, Nixon is more concerned with winning football games this season.



