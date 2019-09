With Brady Reiff sidelined due to injury, Daviyon Nixon made his first start as a Hawkeye in Iowa's last game. His teammate and fellow defensive tackle, Cedrick Lattimore took time during the first weather delay to calm Nixon down and that helped him the rest of the game. Nixon discusses his first start, what he has learned by playing more snaps, and the play of the defensive line and what they can do to generate more of a pass rush.