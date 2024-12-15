No. 17 MSU 68, No. 21 Iowa 66: Sunday Scaries

(Photo by © Robert Killips | Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

A Lucy Olsen mid-range shot glanced off iron in the waning seconds of Iowa's trip to East Lansing, and Michigan State beat the Hawkeyes 68-66 in a matinee thriller on Sunday. Iowa falls to 9-2 on the year, and starts its Big Ten slate 0-1 for the first time since 2019-20. Hannah Stuelke led the Hawkeyes with 18 points and eight rebounds, while Olsen added 13 on 4-for-17 shooting.

1. Turnovers, turnovers, turnovers. Iowa's 66 points on offense were not only a season low, they marked the seventh-straight game where Iowa was held to 75 points or fewer, a jarring stat for an offensive guru like head coach Jan Jensen but also not that much of a surprise as the team continues to break in its reupholstered roster on the fly. This game was the Hawkeyes' to win, too: they led by nine twice in the second half, including after a pair of Kylie Feuerbach triples to start the fourth quarter, but an ensuing 14-0 run by the Spartans lurched the lead back into their hands — permanently, as it would turn out.

Instead, the Hawkeyes let their leads — and the win — slip away as readily as they did with possession, as six of their 23 turnovers happened in the dreaded final frame, with Sparty converting seven points off them. Olsen's seven giveaways "led" the Hawkeyes, while Kylie Feuerbach had five. Altogether, the Spartans "only" had 14 points off Iowa's turnovers, but even with a sparse 0.61 points scored per turnover, that's still 23 possessions ending with a giveaway instead of a chance to score. The Spartans' inability to score more off Iowa's turnovers certainly speaks highly of the Hawkeyes' ability to get back in transition and not let bad plays beat them twice, as the saying goes, but it also speaks to a somewhat unexpected detail of Iowa's futility Sunday: it was less a factor of Michigan State's press, which would have been creating live-ball turnovers with lots of space for creating in transition, and more a lack of execution in the halfcourt set (though the press factors into that too). Indeed, only nine of Iowa's 23 turnovers were steals by the Spartans, so any fears that this team would dissolve into a "can't get the ball across halfcourt" frenetic mess against the Big Ten seem to have been assuaged. Even as a 4/5, Stuelke looked comfortable navigating the press with and without the ball in her hands, and Syd Affolter was an asset against pressure as well. Even with an uncommonly tight whistle on travels and other violations though, fourteen dead-ball turnovers is a recipe for disaster on the road on the Big Ten, as if the Hawkeyes or anyone else still needed to learn that lesson.

Addison O'Grady's early-season dominance doesn't look like a mirage per se, but Jensen will likely draw back the talk of O'Grady having Czinano or Gustafson-sized expectations for a while. Iowa's center excels in halfcourt situations with well-placed entry passes, especially if the defense isn't doubling from the weak side on the entry pass, but as opposing teams speed up Iowa's offense with the press it looks like O'Grady's limitations from the Caitlin Clark-centric offense are starting to crop up again. O'Grady was only charged with one turnover in the loss, but she had multiple passes and rebounding opportunities bounce off her fingertips. In a two-point loss with nearly two dozen turnovers, those hiccups become magnified in importance. Of course, passes have to come from teammates, and Iowa fans who got used to Clark's pinpoint dimes are having to rediscover what mere mortals pass like at the collegiate level: some great, some better than others, but a whole lot of holding one's breath while the ball's in the air no matter what. While O'Grady only contributed four points, she had some solid contributions as a rebounder and rim protector; the word "liability" should probably be retired as a relic of her underclassman career in Iowa City. Iowa did go eight minutes without her or Ava Heiden on the floor, though, and outscored the Spartans by two in those minutes. It's good to have the versatility of multiple clutch-time lineups, but to bastardize a football aphorism: if you have multiple best fives, do you really have any?

2. There's no "I" in defense, either. The fourth quarter belonged to Michigan State guard Nyla Hampton, who scored 13 of the team's 19 points in the final frame (all 13 of her points for the game, in fact) as Michigan State ran off a 14-0 spree to take control of the game. While Feuerbach gamely held her own on defense, Michigan State didn't encounter too much difficulty generating open looks for Hampton to drive in the screen-and-roll game, and all of a sudden Iowa's stout perimeter defense was barely an inconvenience for the senior guard. Defending the pick-and-roll is perhaps the sport's best example of "easier said than done" — there are pro teams, men and women, who routinely struggle with the task — but Iowa's struggles with how to address the screens, plus some (earned) fear of leaving Julia Ayrault open, as she led all scorers with 19 in the win, meant that opposing teams who were already salivating at Iowa's turnover numbers also have the outline of how to attack the heretofore stout defense: screen, attack and crash the offensive glass. Case in point: the Spartans' 17-6 advantage in second-half points easily accounted for the winning margin.