IOWA CITY — Caitlin who? Sophomore forward Hannah Stuelke scored a career-high 47 points Thursday night, setting a Carver-Hawkeye Arena record and coming one point away from the program record, as No. 2 Iowa overwhelmed Penn State, 111-93, in a fast-paced battle at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Stuelke scored 32 of her 47 points after halftime, shooting an astonishing 17-for-20 from the field; only a 13-for-21 performance at the free throw line kept her from breaking Megan Gustafson's program record of 48 against Minnesota in 2018. "I don't think it's [dawned on me] yet," Stuelke said after the game. "Maybe tomorrow, I'll be like, 'oh my goodness, I did that'."

Never to be forgotten, Caitlin Clark scored 27 points with 15 assists, though only six points came in the second half, and Kate Martin set a career high with 16 rebounds along with her 16 points.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Pbmx5IG9uZSBELUkgbWVuJiMzOTtzIG9yIHdvbWVuJiMzOTtzIHRl YW0gaGFzIGhhZCwgYXQgYW55IHBvaW50IGluIGxhc3QgMjUgeWVhcnMgKHNh bWUgZ2FtZSBvciBub3QpLDxicj48YnI+YSBwbGF5ZXIgdy8gNDUrIHB0cyBv biA4NSUgc2hvb3RpbmcgaW4gYSBnYW1lPGJyPmEgcGxheWVyIHcvIDI1KyBw dHMgJmFtcDsgMTUrIGFzdCBpbiBhIGdhbWU8YnI+YSBwbGF5ZXIgdy8gMTUr IHB0cyAmYW1wOyAxNSsgcmViIGluIGEgZ2FtZTxicj48YnI+VGhhdCBvbmUg dGVhbSBpcyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lvd2FXQkI/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QElvd2FXQkI8L2E+LiBUaGV5IGRpZCBp dCBhbGwgb24gb25lIG5pZ2h0LjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE9wdGFTVEFUUyAoQE9w dGFTVEFUUykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9PcHRhU1RB VFMvc3RhdHVzLzE3NTU4NDAyNDk3NTY4OTM2MzU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgOSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

THE DEEP THREE

Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke, left-center, hugs teammate Jada Gyamfi during the fourth quarter of Stuelke's 47-point performance Thursday night. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

1. The Hannah Stuelke Show. On a night where fans and national journalists packed Carver expecting to see Caitlin Clark take a decisive step forward in her quest for the NCAA career scoring record, Stuelke made her presence known as the future focal point of Hawkeye basketball. "I think my confidence is going to come up a lot," Stuelke said after the game. "Now I can be more aggressive offensively, so that's exciting." Penn State's full-court press and lack of interior size made the Nittany Lions an easy target for Stuelke, who routinely outran defenders down the court and generated open layups. "It was a lot of fun," Stuelke said. "My teammates did a great job of getting me the ball; I had some mismatches in [the paint]."

Indeed, 10 of Clark's 15 assists went to Stuelke Thursday night; Addison O'Grady was second among teammates with two. Incredibly, Stuelke said after the game that she didn't know she was one basket away from breaking the program record on the last play, where neither Stuelke nor her teammates seemed particularly interested in feeding her one last post-up (even as the still-packed arena chanted Stuelke's name):

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGFza2VkIEhhbm5haCBTdHVlbGtlIGFib3V0IGNvbWluZyBvbmUg cG9pbnQgYXdheSBmcm9tIHRoZSBwcm9ncmFtIHNpbmdsZS1nYW1lIHNjb3Jp bmcgcmVjb3JkIOKAlCBhbmQgbm90IGNhbGxpbmcgZm9yIHRoZSBiYWxsIG9u IHRoZSBsYXN0IHBsYXkuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9GcmpGZVhK MVRPIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vRnJqRmVYSjFUTzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBBZGFtIEphY29iaSAoQGFkYW1famFjb2JpKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FkYW1famFjb2JpL3N0YXR1cy8xNzU1ODI0MTIxMDU1 NzM2MTEzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDksIDIwMjQ8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Cameras also appeared to catch Stuelke jokingly asking teammates "what if I just shot a three?" near the end of the game, so she probably did have some awareness of the team mark. Maybe, though, this was the best possible outcome. Iowa won the game by 18, led by double-digits for the entire second half and had no competitive reason to keep its starters in the game as long as they were. Stuelke still has the Carver record, second-place in program history, a personal record (topping her 44 in high school against Cedar Rapids Kennedy), and — crucially — two more seasons of eligibility to challenge Gustafson's still-standing record of 48. "It's really cool," Stuelke said. "I remember watching Megan and seeing her score so many points, and now I'm the one that the little girls look up to. I think that's just amazing."

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj40NyBwb2ludHMgd2FzIGEgbmV3IGNhcmVlciBoaWdoIGZvciAjNDUu IPCfmYw8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1N0dWVsa2VIYW5u YWg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFN0dWVsa2VIYW5uYWg8L2E+IHgg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Jb3dhV0JCP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBJb3dhV0JCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28veXlzTFl6SGxvSiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3l5c0xZekhsb0o8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQmlnIFRlbiBXb21lbiYjMzk7cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChA QjFHd2JiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0IxR3di YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTc1NTgxNjc3MzEyNTg5MDUzMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSA5LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

2. The record's coming at home. Probably. Caitlin Clark came into the Penn State game with 66 points between her and the Division I* career record, currently held by former Washington great Kelsey Plum at 3,527 points. *Many in women's basketball think the record truly belongs to former Kansas great Lynette Woodard at 3,649, though Woodard played in the AIAW prior to the NCAA's certification of women's athletics; Woodard's "officially-unofficial" mark would require another 4-5 games for Clark to beat at her current pace, which would still fall within the window of Iowa's season. At halftime, Clark looked utterly unconcerned with timing her record, having drilled a three-pointer on the first possession of what would be a 21-point first half. With the mild (and undeniably mutual) animosity between Nebraska and Clark, setting the record on the Huskers' home floor looked like an attractive option for the ultra-competitive gunner.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgQ0MgU3BlY2lhbC4g8J+SgeKAjeKZgO+4jzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2FpdGxpbkNsYXJrMjI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QENhaXRsaW5DbGFyazIyPC9hPiB4IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tleWVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vY1o4blJHcVF0ZiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NaOG5S R3FRdGY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSW93YSBXb21lbiYjMzk7cyBCYXNrZXRi YWxsIChASW93YVdCQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9J b3dhV0JCL3N0YXR1cy8xNzU1NzgzOTEzNTM0NzkxNzYzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDksIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

And then... Clark all but stopped scoring. Clark didn't stop shooting, per se; she was 2-of-10 in the second half, including an uncharacteristic 0-for-6 from deep. Concurrently, Iowa's offense stalled out, allowing the frisky Penn State press to keep the Nittany Lions within a puncher's reach through most of the second half. It was quickly turning into The Hannah Stuelke Game™ at that point, though, and Clark was in full facilitator mode in the second half, registering eight assists to three turnovers after halftime. Clark was already done with her day when Stuelke finally exited with nine seconds left, and gave Stuelke an especially enthusiastic greeting at the bench. "[Clark] has a lot of confidence in me, and she wants me to play my best, so she just keeps building me up," Stuelke said. "She said, 'I expect you to do this every game.'" Clark even demurred on the postgame press conference, leaving the spotlight to Stuelke and Bluder — the lone assist from Clark to Stuelke that didn't show up on the stat sheet. "[Clark] doesn't act like a prima donna; she just doesn't," Bluder said. "I think that everybody on the team respects her, and admires the way she treats them."

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SaW5zZSwgUmVwZWF0LjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQ2FpdGxpbkNsYXJrMjI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENhaXRs aW5DbGFyazIyPC9hPiB4IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v U3R1ZWxrZUhhbm5haD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3

Clark's postgame "assist-in-absentia" to Stuelke could only do so much to quell the record talk, though. "It's gonna happen," Bluder said Thursday — and she's right; Clark is a mere 39 points away from setting the D-1 mark, with anywhere from six to 14 games left in Iowa's season. "So to me, [pacing Clark's scoring] is not important. What's important to me is winning this game." Accordingly, if beating Nebraska necessitates 40+ from Clark in Lincoln, nobody (from Iowa) is going to lift a finger to stop her. But make no mistake: if it stays up to choice, publicly and privately, the powers-that-be have expressed their desire for Clark to set the record in front of Iowa's fans, rewarding the home crowd that sold out the season long before opening tip. "I would rather have [Clark] break it at home, because I think our Carver-Hawkeye fans deserve that," Bluder said. "But believe me, our number-one priority will be to win the game at Nebraska." So, have Thursday, February 15 circled on your calendars. It probably is already.

3. The Ref Show runs long. Hannah Stuelke's shot at history included (and needed) a lot of trips to the free throw line; Stuelke's 21 attempts are in fact a program record, topping Kachine Alexander's 17-for-20 game against Illinois in 2010. Stuelke drew a jaw-dropping 13 fouls against the Nittany Lions, most of which were, shall we say, well-earned. "Oh, yeah — I'm sore already!" Stuelke said with a laugh, when asked if she'd be sore the next morning after Penn State's physical defense. The officials weren't just rewarding Stuelke; instead, they essentially took over the game, especially in the fourth quarter with 20 fouls called for 38 combined free throws. 20 fouls and 38 free throws. In one quarter. The fourth quarter of a game that was never within single digits in the second half. In a game that tipped off at 8 pm on a weeknight. "There's 71 free throws shot in this game, 38 in the fourth quarter," Bluder said with palpable exasperation. "I felt like they changed the way was being called, which was a little frustrating." As a result, the first half took 45 minutes to play, and the official game length was 2:15. Minus 15 minutes for halftime, that means the second half was fully 30 minutes longer than the first, and the officials' whistles are undeniably to blame.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SZWZlcmVlcyB3aWxsIGRvdWJ0bGVzc2x5IGJlIGF3YXJkZWQgYSBj b21tZW1vcmF0aXZlIGJhc2tldGJhbGwgYmVmb3JlIHRoZSBuZXh0IGdhbWUu IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby80bjFkZzFzSHBYIj5odHRwczovL3Qu Y28vNG4xZGcxc0hwWDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBZGFtIEphY29iaSAoQGFk YW1famFjb2JpKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FkYW1f amFjb2JpL3N0YXR1cy8xNzU1ODE0OTc3MTAzOTI5Njg3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDksIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=