Nine years ago, Iowa football suffered a humiliating loss to Tennessee in a Florida bowl game. On Monday, history repeated itself, with the Hawkeyes getting outplayed, outcoached, and outmanned by Tennessee in a 35-0 blowout loss in the 2024 Citrus Bowl. That 2015 defeat, dubbed the HawkSlayer Bowl by many, spurred several changes to Iowa's football program in the aftermath of the 2014 season. Time will tell if today's defeat, the most lopsided loss in Iowa's bowl history, will have the same impact on the Iowa program, though at least one notable change is already assured: this loss marked the final game for Brian Ferentz as offensive coordinator for Iowa. That Ferentz's tenure at Iowa ended with back-to-back shutouts is as perfect a summation as you can find for why his time at Iowa has ended. Monday's defeat was Iowa's third shutout loss of the season and second in a row. Entering 2023, Iowa had not been shut out in a game since 2000. Iowa had not been shut out in consecutive games since 1966 and had not suffered three shutout losses in the same season since 1972. Every week this offense has seemingly found new depths to plumb and new historic lows to achieve.

Iowa finished the game with 173 yards of total offense, the fifth time this season the Hawkeyes have been held under 200 yards of offense. Iowa ended the game with just 60 yards passing (somehow only its third-lowest passing yards total of the season), despite playing a Tennessee team without several starters in the defensive secondary and playing multiple true freshmen. Deacon Hill had an absolutely awful game, going 7-of-18 for 56 yards with two interceptions (one a pick-six that made the game 28-0 in favor of the Vols) through the air. Hill was also sacked four times for a loss of 31 yards and fumbled on the Iowa 2-yard line. Hill's follies directly led to 14 Tennessee points; he also prevented Iowa from scoring on the Hawkeyes' best drive of the game when he threw a horrible interception into double coverage in the end zone in the first quarter. Instead of getting at least an easy field goal to go up 3-0, Iowa got zero points and gave Tennessee's defense a boost. The Volunteers had allowed touchdowns on their opponents' eight previous trips into the red zone this season prior to Hill's interception. Iowa never entered the red zone again during the game. After Hill's horrendous pick-six to Tennessee's defensive star James Pearce, Jr., he was benched for the remainder of the game and replaced by true freshman Marco Lainez. Lainez made his long-awaited first appearance of the season and provided a spark with his legs, immediately running for three first downs on scrambles on his first drive.

Lainez finished the game with six carries for 51 yards, including a gutsy 16-yard run on 4th-and-15. His 51 yards rushing easily led the Iowa team (Kaleb Johnson had the second-most rushing yards on the day, with 34 yards.) Lainez wasn't remotely as effective throwing the ball -- he went 2-of-7 for 4 yards through the air, including a pair of incomplete passes on fourth down that ended Iowa's final two drives of the game -- which perhaps indicated why the Iowa coaches were reluctant to give him opportunities to play this season. Still, Lainez was an electric runner with the ball in his hands and provided a spark to the Iowa offense that's been present rarely (if at all) this season. Not giving him a single snap all season until Iowa trailed 28-0 in a bowl game is a baffling decision, especially when Iowa's starting quarterback was a turnover machine this year (Hill finished the season with seven interceptions and 11 fumbles). There were plenty of other factors in Iowa's offensive struggles beyond poor quarterback play by Hill, of course. the gameplan devised by Brian Ferentz was largely inscrutable and seemed incapable of exploiting Tennessee's potential weaknesses in the secondary. Hill's accuracy in the game was poor, but he also wasn't helped by a receiving corps that had several drops. Iowa used five different running backs (Kaleb Johnson, Leshon Williams, Terrell Washington, Jr., Jaz Patterson, and Kamari Moulton) but none could find a rhythm against the Tennessee defense. And the Iowa offensive line struggled in both run blocking and pass protection (five sacks allowed) in another very forgettable day for that unit. Maybe nothing summed up the ineptitude of Iowa's offense -- and also the excellence of Tory Taylor as Iowa's punter -- than this stat:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Jb3dhIGhhcyAxLDIxMiBtb3JlIHlhcmRzIHB1bnRpbmcgdGhhbiBn YWluZWQgb24gb2ZmZW5zZSB0aGlzIHNlYXNvbiB3aXRoIG9uZSBoYWxmIHRv IGdvLiBObyBvdGhlciBGQlMgdGVhbSBoYXMgbW9yZSBwdW50IHlhcmRzIHRo YW4geWFyZHMgb24gb2ZmZW5zZTwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEpvc2ggRHVib3cgKEBK b3NoRHVib3dBUCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Kb3No RHVib3dBUC9zdGF0dXMvMTc0MTkwNTQyMjA0MTE5NDkyMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDEsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Tory Taylor finished the game with seven punts for 360 yards, an average of 51.4 yards per kick. Four of his punts went for 50+ yards, including a 62-yarder on his first kick of the day, and two were fielded inside the 20-yard line. Taylor easily set the new NCAA single-season record for punting yards.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QdW50aW5nIElzIFdpbm5pbmcuIDxicj48YnI+VG9yeSBUYXlsb3Ig anVzdCBicm9rZSB0aGUgcmVjb3JkIGZvciBtb3N0IHB1bnQgeWFyZHMgaW4g YSBzZWFzb24sIHNldCBieSBNaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSYjMzk7cyBKb2hubnkg UGluZ2VsIGluIDE5MzguIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8xYUlVMjdN NGIwIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vMWFJVTI3TTRiMDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBCaWcgVGVuIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAQjFHZm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQjFHZm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3NDE4ODU4 MDg4OTI1ODAzNDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAxLCAy MDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Taylor entered the game needing just 20 yards punting to set the new single-season record. He ended up shattering that single-season record and finished with 4,479 punting yards this season, an almost-unfathomable total. Taylor was one of the only bright spots in the game for Iowa, alongside a few of the senior leaders on Iowa's defense. Iowa finished the game with six sacks against the Vols, including an impressive four by Joe Evans alone. Evans finished the game with five tackles and four sacks in an impressive individual performance. Defensive leader and middle linebacker Jay Higgins, who already announced his return to Iowa for the 2024 season, had another enormously productive game, finishing with 16 tackles, including a sack. Higgins' 16 tackles today gave him a staggering 171 for the season, tying the Iowa single-season record.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xNiB0YWNrbGVzIGZvciBKYXkgSGlnZ2lucy4gVGhhdCYjMzk7cyAx NzEgZm9yIDIwMjMgLSB0eWluZyBBbmRyZSBKYWNrc29uJiMzOTtzIElvd2Eg c2luZ2xlLXNlYXNvbiByZWNvcmQgZnJvbSAxOTcyLjxicj48YnI+QSBsZWdl bmRhcnkgc2Vhc29uIC0gYW5kIEpheSByZXR1cm5zIGluIDIwMjQuPC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgTWl0Y2ggRmljayAoQE1DRmljaykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NQ0ZpY2svc3RhdHVzLzE3NDE5MzYyNjU1MDU3NTk2OTk/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAxLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Hill's turnovers made things much harder for the Iowa defense -- they could do nothing about his pick-six or do much to prevent a touchdown after he coughed the ball up at the Iowa 2-yard line -- but this wasn't a banner day for the defense even without those issues. The Hawkeyes allowed 383 yards of offense, the second-highest total allowed by the defense this season (behind 397 conceded to Penn State). Tennessee was particularly effective on the ground, churning out 256 yards (5.3 yards per carry) on sack-adjusted rushing yards. That's by far the most rushing yards Iowa allowed in a game this season (topping the previous high of 215 against Penn State) and made things very easy for Tennessee's true freshman starting QB, Nico Iamaleava.