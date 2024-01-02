Iowa trekked to Madison for a game with #21 Wisconsin on Tuesday night, but came up short in an 83-72 Badger win. There were some positives for Iowa in the defeat, unlike their more recent blowout losses on the road, but ultimately the Hawkeyes still fell to 0-3 in Big Ten play. Here are three takeaways:

Perkins Starred, but Iowa's Other Vets Struggled

Iowa's fortunes this season are largely going to rise or fall based on how its veteran core -- Tony Perkins, Payton Sandfort, Patrick McCaffery, and Ben Krikke -- performs from game to game. On Tuesday night, Iowa got a monster game from Perkins -- but not enough from the other three. Perkins was locked in and had a game-high 25 points. He was an efficient 8-of-14 from the floor, including 2-of-2 from 3-point range, and was also Iowa's best free throw shooter (making 7-of-9 attempts at the stripe). Perkins added four rebounds, two assists, and three steals. Perkins was the only player keeping Iowa afloat in the second half, as he had 18 points. Unfortunately, Perkins didn't get enough support from his fellow vets. Krikke finished with 10 points, his third-lowest scoring total of the season as he dealt with foul trouble (the result of some silly fouls) for most of the game. Krikke played just 20 minutes, tied for his shortest appearance of the season. Krikke is Iowa's leading scorer this season and most consistent weapon; they need to have him on the floor and getting buckets in order to be effective.

Payton Sandfort made his first three three-pointers of the game, but missed his next eight shots. He only attempted three shots in the second half and didn't even attempt a shot after halftime until the final five minutes of the game. Sandfort is a streaky shooter, but Iowa needs more than nine points from him in order to win games on the road. If his jump shot isn't falling, it would help if he could attack the rim and try to get to the free throw line. Finally, Patrick McCaffery had another poor shooting night -- he finished with five points on 2-of-9 shooting, including 0-of-4 from three-point range -- which has unfortunately become a familiar sight this season. He's shooting just 50% on 2-point tries and 28% on 3-point attempts. McCaffery did have a team-high four assists and three rebounds, but ultimately he was another member of Iowa's veteran corps who was unable to score enough to help Iowa pull off the upset. Compare the performance of Iowa's core to Wisconsin's starters -- four of five Badger starters had at least 14 points, including a 14 point, 13 rebound double-double by Steven Crowl. Tyler Wahl had 19 points and 8 rebounds, Max Klesmit had 15 points and four assists, and AJ Storr had 16 points. They provided a very balanced effort to lead Wisconsin to a win.

Owen Freeman is a Star

Iowa's talented true freshman big Owen Freeman continues to prove that no moment -- or game -- is too big for him, despite his youth. Freeman dealt with the Kohl Center atmosphere and experienced Wisconsin big Steven Crowl and came away with 14 points and 13 rebounds, his second career double-double. He also had three blocks and a steal and avoided foul trouble in his 36 minutes (!) on the floor (just two fouls). Freeman showed off his array of moves around the rim, though none were as pretty as this first half layup:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Tby4gTXVjaC4gR2FtZS4gIPCflKU8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL19Pd2VuRnJlZW1hbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A X093ZW5GcmVlbWFuPC9hPiB4IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vSW93YUhvb3BzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBJb3dhSG9vcHM8 L2E+PGJyPjxicj7wn5O6OiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0JpZ1Rlbk5ldHdvcms/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJpZ1Rlbk5l dHdvcms8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9yS3BGM0lsUjBvIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vcktwRjNJbFIwbzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dh IE9uIEJUTiAoQElvd2FPbkJUTikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9Jb3dhT25CVE4vc3RhdHVzLzE3NDIzNDU2MzM4MDM5Mjc2MzM/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAzLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Freeman also attacked the glass relentlessly, more than any other Iowa player -- his 13 boards were almost half of Iowa's total of 32 rebounds. He even got to show off some very nifty defense, including this slick block:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+8J+aq/CfqqMgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9f T3dlbkZyZWVtYW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QF9Pd2VuRnJlZW1h bjwvYT4geCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcv SGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNI YXdrZXllczwvYT4gPGJyPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vdW1ZSjdH TWFmOCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3VtWUo3R01hZjg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgSW93YSBNZW7igJlzIEJhc2tldGJhbGwgKEBJb3dhSG9vcHMpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW93YUhvb3BzL3N0YXR1cy8xNzQy MzQ1MTc5MTE2MjYxNzAxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkg MywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

We've been impressed by Freeman since Day One this season, but he continues to wow even as the competition ramps up and he's less of a surprise to opponents. Given what he's been able to do as a true freshman just months out of high school, It's impossible not to be very excited about what he might be able to do in Iowa City over the next few seasons.

Defense Sinks Iowa -- Again