#3 Iowa wrestling held their first home dual meet of the season on Sunday afternoon and rolled to a comfortable 25-11 win over #16 Oregon State in front of a crowd of almost 15,000 fans. The Hawkeyes used the occasion to debut a lineup full of new faces -- in all, the Iowa that took the mat on Sunday featured just two returning starters from last year's team -- #9 Brody Teske at 133 and #1 Real Woods at 141.

Some roster turnover was expected after last season, with Spencer Lee (125), Max Murin (149), and Jacob Warner (197) finally using up the last of their eligibility. But the state investigation into sports-wagering really turned the Iowa roster upside-down, especially at the upper weights. Overall, five potential returning starters from last year -- Cobe Siebrecht (157), Patrick Kennedy (165), Nelson Brands (174), Abe Assad (184), and Tony Cassioppi (285) -- were absent from Sunday's lineup and their availability for the rest of this season looks uncertain at best.

Even with a lineup full of new faces, the result was a familiar one: a lopsided dual meet victory, with the Hawkeyes winning seven of the 10 matches and earning bonus points at three weights. This is definitely an Iowa team in the midst of a rebuild, but it's also an Iowa team with some definite potential at several weights.

Among the new faces, Jared Franek (#2 at 157) and Michael Caliendo (#5 at 165), the two transfer additions from North Dakota State, look the most ready to contribute at a high level immediately. Franek earned a methodical 10-3 win over Murphy Menke in his Carver-Hawkeye debut, scoring a takedown in each period to pull away for a comfortable win. Caliendo fell into an early hole after conceding a pair of takedowns on counter-shots, but he didn't panic and was able to chain together multiple takedowns of his own to turn the match around and earn a 15-10 decision win.

That said, the most exciting new faces was probably at 174, where Gabe Arnold, a true freshman and blue-chip recruit, made an impressive debut with a 4-2 upset win over #11 Travis Wittlake, an Oklahoma State transfer. After a scoreless first period, Arnold got a quick escape in the second and then used a quick single-leg attack to score a takedown on Wittlake.

In the third period, Arnold put an impressive ride on Wittlake for almost a minute, using several strong mat returns to get Wittlake back on the canvas. The Carver crowd got loud when he took the mat -- and louder still when he secured the upset win. He's going to be a CHA favorite in no time if he continues to produce results like that.