Friday night's dual meet between Purdue and #3 Iowa looked one-sided on paper and lived up to that billing on the mat as well. Iowa rolled to a 34-6 victory over Purdue, taking 8 of 10 matches overall and scoring bonus points in six of those wins, including four technical falls. Iowa improved to 8-0 overall and 3-0 in Big Ten competition. Purdue fell to 5-5 overall and 0-2 in Big Ten action. Before the dual, I predicted a lopsided Iowa victory (check) and that the Hawkeyes would get back on the bonus point train (check). Of course, I also predicted a shutout for Iowa (nope) and a pin (no), so I didn't nail everything.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYXR0IFJhbW9zIGp1c3Qgc3RhcnRlZCB0aGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QdXJkdWVXcmVzdGxpbmc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QFB1cmR1ZVdyZXN0bGluZzwvYT4gZHVhbCBvZmYgd2l0aCBh IPCfkqUhPGJyPjxicj5Oby4gMiBhdCAxMjUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NYXR0X1JhbW9zMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A TWF0dF9SYW1vczI8L2E+IHdpbnMgYSA0LTEgZGVjaXNpb24gb3ZlciB0aGUg Tm8uIDEgRHJha2UgQXlhbGEuIPCfkqogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L3RmQ1laemtjMWciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90ZkNZWnprYzFnPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IEJpZyBUZW4gV3Jlc3RsaW5nIChAQjFHV3Jlc3RsaW5nKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0IxR1dyZXN0bGluZy9zdGF0 dXMvMTc0ODUxODg2MzY4NjI5MTU2MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5K YW51YXJ5IDIwLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Advertisement

The most interesting match of the dual was the very first match, as 125 pitted #1-ranked Drake Ayala against #2 Matt Ramos. After a scoreless first period, Ramos got a quick escape in the second period and a takedown late in the period to take a 4-0 lead. Ayala got a quick escape of his own to start the third period, but wasn't able to get an equalizing takedown of his own. He came close and was in deep on Ramos' leg at one point, but wasn't able to finish. Unfortunately, Ayala's stint as the #1-ranked wrestler at 125 will be a short-lived one, at least this time. This loss was disappointing after the strong run of form that Ayala had been on, but it could be beneficial in the long run. This may not be the only time Ayala faces Ramos this season -- rematches at the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments seem very plausible -- so getting a feel for wrestling him here and learning from this defeat could pay off down the line. 133 kicked off a run of six straight wins for Iowa, as the Hawkeyes took firm control of the dual. Cullan Schriever got the start for Iowa and after giving up an early takedown and over a minute of riding time, he roared back with plenty of offense of his own. Schriever got a takedown of his own to end the first period, before pouring on several more takedowns in the second and third periods. He wasn't able to complete the technical fall, but did pick up a dominant 20-7 major decision. #1 Real Woods added a second consecutive major decision win for Iowa, earning a methodical 8-0 major decision win over slippery and scramble-happy freshman Greyson Clark. Woods used solid fundamentals to pick up a takedown in the first, then added some solid rides, another takedown, and an escape point to secure his 8-0 win. Not the flashiest victory, but a very solid win.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SZWFsIFdvb2RzIHNlY3VyZXMgYW5vdGhlciBXIGZvciA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hhd2tzX1dyZXN0bGluZz9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASGF3a3NfV3Jlc3RsaW5nPC9hPiEg8J+Sqjxicj48 YnI+Tm8uIDEgYXQgMTQxIHdpbnMgYSA4LTAgbWFqb3IgZGVjaXNpb24gb3Zl ciBOby4gMzIgR3JleXNvbiBDbGFyay4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L0VsODNWRGtKdjEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FbDgzVkRrSnYxPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IEJpZyBUZW4gV3Jlc3RsaW5nIChAQjFHV3Jlc3RsaW5nKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0IxR1dyZXN0bGluZy9zdGF0 dXMvMTc0ODUyNTA0NDE2OTQyMDk1OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5K YW51YXJ5IDIwLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Victor Voinovich III got his first start in several weeks at 149 and certainly made the most of his opportunity. Voinovich's early matches this season were often marked by a conservative approach and low-scoring results, but Friday's match was nothing like that. He exploded out of the gate and never let up, chaining takedowns together again and again en route to a 19-4 technical fall victory. This was exactly the sort of performance Voinovich needed to keep himself in the mix for the starting job at 149. #2 Jared Franek wrapped up the pre-intermission portion of the dual with a tense 2-1 win over #16 Joey Blaze. Franek got an escape and picked up a penalty point from stalling calls against Blaze, but wasn't able to finish any takedowns of his own, which made for a very nervy finish to the match. Blaze's length and scrambling ability posed some problems for Franek, but low-offense matches haven't been too uncommon for Franek this season, either. Wrestling so many matches like that increases the potential for upsets. Iowa's only other decision win in the dual came at 165, where #6 Michael Caliendo earned a 9-4 decision win over Stoney Buell. Caliendo got a pair of takedowns in the first period and an escape to start the second period, but spent most of the remainder of the match riding Buell and unsuccessful trying to turn him. Given his success from his feet, Caliendo would have had a much better chance to get a major decision win if he had let Buell up earlier in the match and used more attacks from neutral.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Oby4gOSBhdCAxNzQgUGF0cmljayBLZW5uZWR5IGdldHMgdGhlIDE5 LTQgdGVjaCBmYWxsIHZpY3RvcnkgYWdhaW5zdCBCcm9keSBCYXVtYW5uIG9m IFB1cmR1ZSEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3RiOGZWSW5wZEUiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90YjhmVklucGRFPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJpZyBU ZW4gV3Jlc3RsaW5nIChAQjFHV3Jlc3RsaW5nKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0IxR1dyZXN0bGluZy9zdGF0dXMvMTc0ODUzNjMwNjY0 NzM0NzI2Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDIwLCAyMDI0 PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

#9 Patrick Kennedy got the points flowing again for Iowa, picking up an immediate takedown at 174, before adding two more takedowns in the first period and three more in the second to lock up a 19-4 technical fall. Kennedy was relentless in attacking Brody Baumann's legs and he was rewarded with an easy victory. Purdue's second (and final) win of the dual came at 184, where James Rowley knocked off Aiden Riggins, 5-1. After a scoreless first period, Rowley get an escape and a quick takedown to start the second, before riding Riggins out for the remainder of the period. Riggins went down to start the third and eventually got an escape, but wasn't able to muster any offense of his own.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BTk9USEVSIHNlY29uZCBwZXJpb2QgdGVjaCBmYWxsIGZvciA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hhd2tzX1dyZXN0bGluZz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASGF3a3NfV3Jlc3RsaW5nPC9hPi4g8J+Yszxi cj48YnI+Tm8uIDE0IFphY2ggR2xhemllciBwaWNrcyB1cCB0aGUgMjAtNSB3 aW4gYWdhaW5zdCBCZW4gVmFuYWRpYSEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv LzdMWmJmYlZMRUciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS83TFpiZmJWTEVHPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IEJpZyBUZW4gV3Jlc3RsaW5nIChAQjFHV3Jlc3RsaW5nKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0IxR1dyZXN0bGluZy9zdGF0 dXMvMTc0ODU0MDQ3MjA2OTQzOTg4OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5K YW51YXJ5IDIwLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The dual wrapped up with back-to-back technical fall wins from #14 Zach Glazier and Bradley Hill, with both men putting on takedown clinics. Glazier was a blur of action in the first period, working a cut-and-release strategy with aplomb as he scored six (!) takedowns in the first period and racked up a 19-5 lead after two minutes. A Glazier escape 13 seconds into the second period clinched the technical fall, as he continued his very strong run of form. Hill didn't take much longer to get his technical fall at 285, either. Hill strung together four takedowns in the first period, then got an escape to start the second period and added on two more quick takedowns after that to finish off his 19-4 victory. Both Hill and Glazier were facing overmatched opponents, but both did what they should do in that situation and stay aggressive on offense and pour on the points.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0icW1lIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+8J+UqPCflKjwn5SoPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9t NFdzV0ZoT3JOIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbTRXc1dGaE9yTjwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIEhhd2tleWUgV3Jlc3RsaW5nIChASGF3a3NfV3Jlc3Rs aW5nKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hhd2tzX1dyZXN0 bGluZy9zdGF0dXMvMTc0ODc1OTg2OTY4MTc1ODQxND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDIwLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

In a dual like this, where the competition is so one-sided, results matter a little less than performances and from that standpoint, Iowa looked pretty solid. After seeming a bit flat against Minnesota on Monday, the energy level for Iowa seemed strong here. For the most part, the Iowa wrestlers did a very good job of staying aggressive on offense and looking for more points and getting bonus points when possible. That's the mindset to have in matches like this.

#3 Iowa 22, #10 Minnesota 9 125: #2 Matt Ramos (P) DEC (4-1) #1 Drake Ayala (I)

133: Cullan Schriever (I) MAJ DEC (20-7) Dustin Norris (P)

141: #1 Real Woods (I) MAJ DEC (8-0) #32 Greyson Clark (P)

149: Victor Voinovich III (I) TECH FALL (19-4) Marcus Polanco (P)

157: #2 Jared Franek (I) DEC (2-1) #16 Joey Blaze (P)

165: #6 Michael Caliendo (I) DEC (9-4) Stoney Buell (P)

174: #9 Patrick Kennedy (I) TECH FALL (19-4) Brody Baumann (P)

184: James Rowley (P) DEC (5-1) Aiden Riggins (I)

197: #14 Zach Glazier (I) TECH FALL (20-5) Ben Vanadia (P)

285: Bradley Hill (I) TECH FALL (19-4) Tristan Ruhlman (P)