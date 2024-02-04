Caitlin Clark took a shoulder to the chops in the second quarter, and Iowa absorbed a 23-3 Maryland run in the third. Both reacted the same: winced, and then kept balling. Clark turned in another all-time great performance in College Park Saturday night, logging 38 points, six rebounds and a season-high 12 assists as Iowa outlasted the host Terrapins and prevailed, 93-85. Kate Martin added her fifth career double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Sydney Affolter's fourth-quarter heroics — five points and three offensive rebounds — helped seal the win. Maryland was led by 25 points by Jakia Brown-Turner. Clark is now 66 points away from breaking the D-1 career scoring record, currently held by former Washington great Kelsey Plum. The win was Iowa's first at Maryland for both Clark and head coach Lisa Bluder; Iowa's last win there was in 1992-93.

THE DEEP THREE

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark receives attention after suffering a minor injury during Saturday night's game at Maryland. (© Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

1. If it was easy it wouldn't be fun. With 6:16 left in the first half, Caitlin Clark took a (clean) shoulder to the ribs while defending in the post. Clark doubled over in pain, forcing a stoppage of play and prompting concerns of an injury. She was back on the court 66 seconds later.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYWl0bGluIENsYXJrIGJlaW5nIGhlbHBlZCBvZmYgdGhlIGNvdXJ0 LiBUb29rIGEgc2hvdCB0byB0aGUgY2hvcHMgZ3VhcmRpbmcgaW4gdGhlIHBv c3QuIFlpa2VzLjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFkYW0gSmFjb2JpIChAYWRhbV9qYWNv YmkpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWRhbV9qYWNvYmkv c3RhdHVzLzE3NTM5NTYxNDY3NzgzNTgyMzY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+RmVicnVhcnkgNCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Once back, Clark's 23 first-half points helped Iowa build its lead to 52-38 by halftime — then as high as 18 in the third quarter, at 58-40. At that point, Maryland's Bri McDaniel went to work, scoring nine of her 22 points as part of an astonishing 23-3 run that catapulted the Terrapins back in front, igniting the College Park crowd and lurching the game back into a 40-minute contest. Maryland's energy rarely wavered down the stretch, and Iowa wouldn't take the lead for good until a Clark shot-fake and (of course) logo three-pointer with 5:54 left in the game, breaking a 76-76 tie.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYWl0bGluIHdpdGggdGhlIGZha2UgYW5kIHRoZSBTUExBU0ghIPCf kqY8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NhaXRsaW5DbGFyazIy P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDYWl0bGluQ2xhcmsyMjwvYT4geCA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lvd2FXQkI/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QElvd2FXQkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9FUTZDdmxocEFmIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vRVE2Q3ZsaHBBZjwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBGT1ggQ29sbGVnZSBIb29wcyAoQENCQm9uRk9YKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NCQm9uRk9YL3N0YXR1cy8xNzUz OTc0MzA3MTc5Mzg5MjU5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5 IDQsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Iowa gathered an astonishing nine offensive rebounds in the fourth quarter — 17 for the game — but the first six didn't result in any second-chance points, as Iowa went 0-3 with three turnovers on those possessions. The last three, though, may just have saved the game for the Hawkeyes.

With Iowa nursing an 84-80 lead, Sydney Affolter collected an offensive rebound, and Clark turned it into a wide-open layup for Kate Martin as the clock ticked under two minutes to play. On the Hawkeyes' next possession, Affolter grabbed another offensive rebound*, and in the dying seconds of the shot clock, forward Hannah Stuelke (who finished with six offensive rebounds of her own) would eventually make a desperation assist to Molly Davis for a backbreaking three-pointer, pushing Iowa's lead to safety at 89-80 with 42 seconds left.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NT0xMWS4gREFWSVMuIENMVVRDSCDinYTvuI88YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2RhdmlzbW9sbHkxND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AZGF2aXNtb2xseTE0PC9hPiB4IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vSW93YVdCQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASW93YVdC QjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0daajBOZnVNbFQiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HWmowTmZ1TWxUPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEZPWCBDb2xs ZWdlIEhvb3BzIChAQ0JCb25GT1gpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQ0JCb25GT1gvc3RhdHVzLzE3NTM5NzcxNzExNzE4MTE1NjI/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgNCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Not only did those five second-chance points give Iowa room to breathe in the scoring margin, they also prevented Maryland from attacking in transition — the Terps' most potent weapon in their upset bid. The Terps had a higher bar to clear, they had to do it with about 40 fewer seconds to work with, and they were confined to half-court sets to do it. Complementary football—err, basketball at its finest. *The Hawkeyes' eighth offensive rebound immediately preceded Affolter's, when Maryland failed to corral a relatively uncontested miss — but perhaps the basketball gods intervened.

2. It's the Caitlin Clark Show. Amid the high drama of the contest, it might have been easy to lose sight of the fact that Clark put together yet another sensational day on the court. The statistics are self-evidently great: 38 points

13-29 shooting (45%)

7-17 3-pt (41%)

5-5 FT (100%)

6 rebounds

12 assists

1 block Her highlights, though, are why people keep tuning in — and why Fox had a TikTok account following her every move. No shortage of excitement on that front Saturday:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QdXR0aW5nIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2Fp dGxpbkNsYXJrMjI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENhaXRsaW5DbGFy azIyPC9hPiBvbiBkaXNwbGF5IHdpdGggdGhlIGJlc3Qgb2YgQ2xhcmsgZnJv bSBGT1ggUHJpbWV0aW1lIEhvb3BzISDwn5KvIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9KeDlFNlpqVDNDIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vSng5RTZaalQzQzwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBGT1ggQ29sbGVnZSBIb29wcyAoQENCQm9uRk9YKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NCQm9uRk9YL3N0YXR1cy8x NzUzOTg2NDUxOTg4MjE0MTM0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1 YXJ5IDQsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Clark's list of strengths is virtually too numerous to mention at this point, but one that she doesn't get enough credit for is sheer toughness: Clark has never missed a game as a Hawkeye, full stop — Saturday's game was #123 out of 123. Iowa sells these games out not only because Caitlin's on the team, but because fans know she's going to play, and they know she's going to put on a show. The shoulder to the ribs was also a reminder that there's some luck involved in Clark's "ironwoman" streak underway, that any number of weird freak things could, potentially, sideline her for more than 66 seconds next time. That shouldn't scare fans, though — every player at every level walks that same tightrope, from the greats on down. If anything, it should heighten fans' appreciation for Clark's ability to put on these world-class performances and still walk off the court with a smile (and maybe a pair of shoes for some lucky child).

Iowa guard Molly Davis dribbles against the Maryland defense. (© Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

3. Mighty Molly and the Roleplayers. Clark's performance was superlative, of course. But wins are a team stat, and Maryland would have pulled the upset if it weren't for the play of contributors like Molly Davis, Syd Affolter and — yes — Addison O'Grady. Davis was in prime form in the first half in particular, hitting all five of her shots (including two wide-open three-pointers) as the only Hawkeye to join Clark in double figures at halftime, and she was fully in her bag with floaters, passes and all the plays that come with a cosmic basketball IQ like hers.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JZiB5b3UmIzM5O3JlIGxvb2tpbmcgZm9yIGEgZmF2b3JpdGUgcGxh eWVyIG9uIHRoZSBIYXdrZXllcyBvdGhlciB0aGFuIENhaXRsaW4gQ2xhcmss IE1vbGx5IERhdmlzIG1pZ2h0IGJlIHlvdXIgbW92ZS48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBB ZGFtIEphY29iaSAoQGFkYW1famFjb2JpKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FkYW1famFjb2JpL3N0YXR1cy8xNzUzOTU3MDc2MDU5OTc2 MDk2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDQsIDIwMjQ8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Molly Davis is just plain fun to watch, the chess queen on a board full of checkers, constantly placing herself in position to make plays before the opponents know they're there. When Maryland's defense forced Stuelke to just get the ball to anyone in that last-minute play, it was — to nobody's surprise — Davis right there to take Stuelke's touch-pass and drill the dagger. None of this is a surprise to anyone who's watched the Hawkeyes play this season; Davis' penchant for high-IQ plays and athletic finishes near the rim is almost as sure as Clark's dominance, game in and game out. This is what she does.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Hb29kIEdvbGx5LCBNaXNzIE1vbGx5IPCfpKk8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2RhdmlzbW9sbHkxND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AZGF2aXNtb2xseTE0PC9hPiB4IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tleWVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vdDFBSHFQOTRyZiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3QxQUhxUDk0cmY8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSW93YSBXb21lbiYjMzk7cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChA SW93YVdCQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Jb3dhV0JC L3N0YXR1cy8xNzUzOTU3MzQwMTcxMTQxNjA2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDQsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=