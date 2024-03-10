MINNEAPOLIS — Before the confetti could fall on the Big Ten Tournament Sunday, Caitlin Clark's jump shot had to start falling first. Clark scored 30 of her game-high 34 points after halftime as Iowa charged back from an 11-point halftime deficit to beat Nebraska in overtime, 94-89, clinching the Hawkeyes' third-straight Big Ten Tournament championship. Junior wing Sydney Affolter added a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds, earning her a spot next to Clark on the 2024 All-Tournament team. Sophomore forward Hannah Stuelke scored 25 points in a matchup against stellar Nebraska big Alexis Markowski, who led the Huskers with 23 points of her own.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgSGF3a2V5ZXMgYXJlIG9mZmljaWFsbHkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0IxR1dCQlQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNCMUdXQkJUPC9hPiBjaGFtcHMgZm9y IHRoZSB0aGlyZCB5ZWFyIGluIGEgcm93LiDwn6SpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby83NndEMFNzQ0lBIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNzZ3RDBTc0NJ QTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCaWcgVGVuIFdvbWVuJiMzOTtzIEJhc2tldGJh bGwgKEBCMUd3YmJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v QjFHd2JiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzY2ODkyOTQwODYzOTE4MTAzP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDEwLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Advertisement

The Deep Three

1. Caitlin + Kate = the cheat code. At halftime, Caitlin Clark sat at just four points on 2-13 shooting, including 0-9 from behind the arc. By that point, Clark's deep shooting for the tourney sat at a bleak 6-for-34, or 17%, and sixth-year senior forward Kate Martin, averaging nearly 13 points on the season, was still scoreless. Accordingly, Iowa faced its largest halftime deficit of the season at 11 points. That cold snap would not last. Clark hit 5-of-8 three-pointers as part of her 30-point outburst in the second half and OT, while Martin added 13 points — and Iowa needed all of it.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYWl0bGluIENsYXJrIHdhcyBzbyBjbHV0Y2ggZm9yIElvd2EgYWdh aW5zdCBOZWJyYXNrYS4g8J+kqTxicj48YnI+8J+QpSAzNCBQVFM8YnI+8J+Q pSAxMiBBU1Q8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcv QjFHV0JCVD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0Ix R1dCQlQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9ZNG5qR21MWk9UIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vWTRuakdtTFpPVDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCaWcg VGVuIFdvbWVuJiMzOTtzIEJhc2tldGJhbGwgKEBCMUd3YmJhbGwpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQjFHd2JiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzY2 OTE2MjMyODYxNjQ3MDA0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDEw LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Even though Iowa had tied the game at 58 by the start of the fourth quarter, the Hawkeyes' shooting started to cool off right as Nebraska's rims got friendlier. A pair of Clark turnovers with under three minutes left gave Nebraska the ball and an eight-point lead, and it looked like the pesky Huskers might give the Hawkeyes one last bruise on their tourney resume with Selection Sunday looming a week away. Nebraska guard Callin Hake missed a three-pointer on the ensuing possession, though, and Clark responded with a stepback triple to get Iowa back within five points, sparking a rally by Clark and Martin that saw the senior duo score 21 of Iowa's last 27 points.

"They left me wide open," Martin said. "That's what happens when Hannah's playing really well on the interior, and then Caitlin obviously draws so much attention. I'm just glad my teammates trusted me, Caitlin got me the ball and I was able to knock it down." "[Nebraska forward Natalie Potts] helped off of Kate quite a bit," Clark said. "I trusted her to make the shot, and she knocked it down. I think that was the first three she made all night. That kind of fed into her going into overtime. Those are the moments you live for." Indeed, Martin finished 4-for-5 on long-distance shooting Sunday; all four of her threes came in the fourth quarter and overtime, as a 1-seed in the NCAA tournament potentially hung in the balance. "We have a lot of veterans on our team," Martin said. "We've been in tough positions before where we've been down. You just have to stay the course. We came back, hit some big shots and, ultimately won the game." The go-ahead shot, as it turned out, belonged to Clark. As if it could be anyone else.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4mcXVvdDtZb3Ugd2FudCB0byBoYXZlIGEgQ2FpdGxpbiBDbGFyayBv biB5b3VyIHNxdWFkLiBXaGF0IGEgcmVzcG9uc2UhJnF1b3Q7PGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Jb3dhV0JCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBJb3dhV0JCPC9hPiB3aXRoIHRoZSBsZWFkLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vTGFGeHFIclVOeSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xhRnhxSHJV Tnk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ0JTIFNwb3J0cyBDb2xsZWdlIEJhc2tldGJh bGwg8J+PgCAoQENCU1Nwb3J0c0NCQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9DQlNTcG9ydHNDQkIvc3RhdHVzLzE3NjY4ODk4NTg5NTIyODYz MTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMTAsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

2. Iowa's role players were ready. Affolter, long known on the team as a hustle player off the bench, strode confidently into the hole in the starting lineup left by Molly Davis' injury and turned in an all-tourney performance, gathering six offensive rebounds as part of her double-double. "It's really exciting to show the work that I've been putting in since my freshman year," Affolter said. "But the individual award is really a team award, in my opinion. Caitlin and I couldn't have done it without the rest our team." Affolter only had a pair of assists Sunday, but the last was one of the team's biggest, directing teammates off an offensive rebound before finding Martin open in the corner to put Iowa up five. "Our coaches are really awesome," Affolter said. "They really let us be basketball players first, and that [possession] was just part of our offense. That's why it's hard to scout us: we don't even know what we're going to do yet."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Jb3dhV0JCP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBJb3dhV0JCPC9hPiB3aXRoIGl0JiMzOTtz IGJpZ2dlc3QgbGVhZCBvZiB0aGUgZGF5IG9uIGEgMTAtMCBydW4uIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9DRHlkMlB4dUtOIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v Q0R5ZDJQeHVLTjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDQlMgU3BvcnRzIENvbGxlZ2Ug QmFza2V0YmFsbCDwn4+AIChAQ0JTU3BvcnRzQ0JCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NCU1Nwb3J0c0NCQi9zdGF0dXMvMTc2Njg4ODUz OTc4OTA3NDU5NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAxMCwgMjAy NDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Affolter averaged 2.3 assists per game during the regular season, but kicked that up to 5.3 in the three-game stretch of the conference tournament. She stopped short of ascribing that ascension as a passer to Davis' absence, though. "I've been capable of that for so long," Affolter said. "I do it every day in practice, I work so hard, so I don't think it's anything new to me, or my teammates or coaches who believed in me." Elsewhere on the perimeter, Gabbie Marshall capped her reemergence as "Gabbie March-all" with a pair of three-pointers, finishing 8-for-18 (44.4%) from behind the arc for the tourney, but her late-game defense will live in Hawkeye history for as long as the Iowa women keep lacing their Nikes up.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4mcXVvdDtJdCYjMzk7cyB0aGUgc2VuaW9ycyBmb3IgdGhlIEhhd2tl eWVzIHdpbGxpbmcgdGhpcyB0ZWFtIHRvIGEgQ2hhbXBpb25zaGlwISZxdW90 OyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lvd2FXQkI/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QElvd2FXQkI8L2E+IPCfkY8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvLzNocEpieFRoU28iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8zaHBKYnhU aFNvPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENCUyBTcG9ydHMgQ29sbGVnZSBCYXNrZXRi YWxsIPCfj4AgKEBDQlNTcG9ydHNDQkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQ0JTU3BvcnRzQ0JCL3N0YXR1cy8xNzY2ODkwOTE0OTQzNzkx MTk5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDEwLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

"I was so hyped," Affolter said of Marshall's block. "Especially to get that block down the stretch in a championship game. We all know she's so capable of that every game."

Last, Hannah Stuelke continued her ascension as a force on the interior for the Hawkeyes with 25 points, including an 11-for-13 performance at the free-throw line. Stuelke's only two misses from the charity stripe came near the end of overtime, with Iowa protecting a four-point lead with 37 seconds left. "We weren't supposed to give the ball to Hannah in that situation," Bluder said after the game. "I probably should have subbed her at that point, so completely my fault to put her in that situation." Stuelke didn't need to wait long for redemption, though; after Martin missed her second free throw with 18 seconds left and the Hawkeyes up three, Stuelke gathered the offensive rebound and drew another foul, hitting her last two freebies to put Iowa up by its final margin. Those heroics helped solicit a heavy dose of emotion from Stuelke after the game, who was one of the first to receive an embrace from assistant head coach Jan Jensen as the streamers began to fall on the victorious Hawkeyes. "We've worked so hard all season," said Stuelke. "It's just a huge buildup, and I get really happy and really excited."

Caitlin Clark raises a piece of the net as she celebrates Iowa's Big Ten Tournament championship Sunday. (© Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports)