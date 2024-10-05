No. 3 OSU 35, Iowa 7: Sullivan, Not McNamara, Breaks Drought

(Photo by © Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

While Iowa was thoroughly steamrolled by the mighty No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, 35-7, the drubbing did at least contain one glimmer of hope: a fourth-quarter touchdown, Iowa's first score against a ranked opponent since 2022, courtesy of a 28-yard scamper by Kaleb Johnson. Though Johnson's score snapped a 148-0 stretch of play against ranked foes, he's unlikely to be the most notable member of the offense from that drive. That honor goes instead to backup quarterback Brendan Sullivan, who relieved starter Cade McNamara after a brutal second half and immediately guided the Hawkeye offense to a fourth-quarter score — with the game already out of reach. Sullivan's athleticism played a key role on the scoring drive, keeping the ball on an RPO and coasting for a 30-yard run down the sideline — Iowa's longest play of the game, as it turned out. "I figured that would trigger something today," said Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz after the game. "Not that I wasn't glad to see Brendan run — he can do that, he's done a good job in practice, but we're not ready to have a controversy at that point."

Iowa quarterback Brendan Sullivan plays during an NCAA football game against Minnesota on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024 in Minneapolis. (Photo by AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Of course, Sullivan being on the field for Iowa's first and only score of the game means another full-on power outage for the Iowa offense with McNamara under center. While McNamara was able to avoid disaster in an (albeit scoreless) 11-for-16 first half, the stability was only temporary as his three third-quarter turnovers doomed the Hawkeyes' hopes. "We just can't turn the ball over," McNamara said after the game. "We had, what, three drives in a row with a turnover, that just can't happen. But [Ohio State[ just came out in the second half and played well; they're a really good defense." Ohio State scored on its opening drive of the second half, then forced a fumble on Iowa's first play from scrimmage on the ensuing drive when McNamara was sandwiched while trying to step up in the pocket. The Buckeyes scored three plays later, and what had been a one-score game at halftime was suddenly 21-0. "The bottom line is, you've got to play clean football against a team like this," said Ferentz. "We weren't able to do that. [The Buckeyes] get some credit on that too." By the time McNamara coughed up his third and last turnover of the day, another sack-fumble combo by the relentless Ohio State front four, it was clear this wasn't going to be his day. Even with the dismal day, McNamara reiterated his confidence in the offense's growth, just five games into the Tim Lester era. "I think the difference between 'very good' and 'good' is very slim," said McNamara. "I think we're really close to getting that, and I think we just need to keep getting better." The thing of it is, though: in an RPO-friendly offense like Lester's, what if Sullivan's dual-threat versatility is that difference?

(Photo by © Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)