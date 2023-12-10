MADISON — Star guard Caitlin Clark scored 28 points as the fourth-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes overwhelmed host Wisconsin, 87-65, at a sold-out Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin, in the Hawkeyes' Big Ten opener. Iowa is now 10-1 (1-0 B1G) on the season. Hannah Stuelke added 21 points off the bench as she works her way back from a minor leg injury, and Sydney Affolter was another difference-maker off the bench with seven points, 12 rebounds and four assists. "This conference is so hard," head coach Lisa Bluder said after the game. "Any time you get on the road, you gotta love it if you get a victory and walk out of there."

THE DEEP THREE

Advertisement

Caitlin Clark gestures to the Wisconsin bench after a first-half three-pointer. ((AP Photo/Morry Gash))

1. Ice Kohl. In a first half more reminiscent of the men's trips northeast, Iowa battled through physical play and dismal perimeter shooting in the first half — Iowa missed its first eight attempts from deep, and Caitlin Clark didn't hit her first three until the last shot of the first half, a catch-and-shoot bomb as the shot clock expired. Coming off a 9-for-31 three-point shooting performance at Hilton Coliseum on Wednesday, Iowa found itself at just 12-for-45 from deep in its last six quarters at the half on Sunday: a 27% rate, which any opponent would be thrilled to inflict on the Hawkeyes. "Offensively, I always feel like [shooting] is contagious," Bluder said. "Man, somebody misses, and it's like everybody starts doubting themselves. And if somebody comes out and makes them, like in the second half, it's totally different. Maybe we got better shot looks, I've got to watch the film to see, but I think sometimes it's momentum. I think it was just a confidence issue more than anything."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+8J+kt+KAjeKZgO+4j/CfpLfigI3imYDvuI/wn6S34oCN4pmA77iP PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DYWl0bGluQ2xhcmsyMj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ2FpdGxpbkNsYXJrMjI8L2E+IHggPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3Ny Yz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9hUlVuVjZOVENkIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vYVJVblY2TlRDZDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIFdvbWVuJiMz OTtzIEJhc2tldGJhbGwgKEBJb3dhV0JCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lvd2FXQkIvc3RhdHVzLzE3MzM5NDQyNTk3MzUwOTc4NDk/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMTAsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

True enough — and perhaps ignited by Clark's half-ending trey — the Hawkeyes would ignite from behind the arc in the second half. Clark made all three of her second-half treys as Iowa shot 6-for-8 from deep, blowing open what had been a very competitive game. Maybe it was something with the rims; after halftime, Wisconsin shot just 1-for-12 for three, shooting at the same basket that flummoxed Iowa early. All told, Iowa finished the game shooting 9-for-22 from behind the arc, a downright dangerous 41%. That includes makes on eight of their last 10 attempts. Further, one of the easiest ways to get a team out of its funk on jumpers is to focus on attacking other areas of the game, and that's Affolter's specialty; she put together another unicorn stat line with seven points, 12 rebounds and four assists in 23 minutes of action. "She plays great defense, she's on the floor, hustle balls, all the time," Bluder said. "That's why her plus-minus is the highest of anybody on our team. I mean, a +38 when you win by 22 is extraordinary."

2. Hannah Stuelke is back — mostly. Sophomore forward Hannah Stuelke continued her return from a leg injury, keying an Iowa surge in the first quarter after the Badgers got off to a fast start, in particular targeting center Sharon Goodman on both ends of the court. Stuelke's 21 points were a career high in conference play. "It was really good to be back to myself today," Stuelke said. "I was a little bit down, and Coach [Bluder] helped me a lot getting back to myself, which is really helpful; I love her for that."

Goodman would finish with just seven minutes of play, though she logged four points and three rebounds in that time. She also had two turnovers and two fouls, so the Wisconsin gameplan was clearly targeting Iowa's fourth-year junior center. Stuelke is the straw that stirs the drink for Iowa's attack, though, and her activity on the interior (six fouls drawn, none committed) helped put the Badgers' star center Serah Williams in foul trouble early — a welcome development, as Williams had 11 points in her first seven minutes of play before picking up her third foul (defending Stuelke, appropriately). "Drawing fouls is really important," Stuelke said. "It got her out of the game for more minutes than she should be out. She's an amazing player."

Williams would play just 17 minutes, with most coming in the fourth quarter after the game was effectively over; she finished with 15 points and eight rebounds in her limited action. "Obviously, Serah Williams is a huge part of what we do, and when she's in foul trouble, it changes the complexion of our team," Wisconsin head coach Marisa Moseley said afterward. "If you don't have Williams out, potentially the game looks different." Bluder mentioned after the game that Stuelke was no longer on a minutes restriction, so the trust seems unconditional. Stuelke did miss three of her first four free throws and had three shots blocked in an 8-for-16 performance, though, so she left some points on the court; today it hardly mattered, especially with the havoc she caused for the Badgers.