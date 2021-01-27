HawkeyeReport - No love lost in rivalry with Illinois

There was a time when the Iowa/Illinois rivalry was red hot. That was back in the 90's when Bruce Pearl and a recruiting controversy led to plenty of hard feelings. But, the rivalry really sent quite a bit of time in a dormant state until last year, when the two teams played a pair of highly competitive games, including Connor McCaffery and DeMonte Williams nearly coming to blows in the second half.

The Hawkeye players are fully embracing the rivalry with the Fighting Illini that renews on Friday evening. We visit with Luka Garza, Connor McCaffery, and Joe Toussaint. By the way, Toussaint doesn't dislike Illinois, he dislikes everyone on the basketball court. They discuss the rivalry and the match-up with Illinois.

