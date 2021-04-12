HawkeyeReport - Noah Fenske transferring

Iowa offensive lineman Noah Fenske is headed to the transfer portal. The 6-foot-4, 307-pound New Hampton native, who was listed as a backup center for the Hawkeyes this spring, made the announcement today that he will be leaving the University of Iowa.

A three-star recruit coming out of high school in 2019, Fenske earned scholarship offers from North Dakota and South Dakota State in addition to Iowa. After redshirting his first year on campus, Fenske did not see any game action in 2020 but did earn academic All-Big Ten honors this past year.