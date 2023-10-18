Iowa's defensive line has more than held its own during the first seven-plus weeks of this season. Now it's ready to — finally — get one of its most potent weapons on the field.

Defensive line coach Kelvin Bell told reporters Wednesday that sixth-year defensive tackle Noah Shannon is not only practicing, but looking like his old self.

"Back in practice, [Shannon] looks good, he hasn't missed a beat," Bell said. "Obviously there's a little bit of rust, but in terms of pre-snap identification, things of that nature, he's fallen right back into it."

Bell's comments mirror head coach Kirk Ferentz's own statements on Tuesday about having Shannon back at practice.

"He looks good in pads and he practices well, that hasn't changed," Ferentz said. "But we're just waiting on the NCAA. Hopefully they'll do the right thing. How soon that's going to be, if it's one call, two calls, I don't know."

"If [the NCAA] wanted to call tomorrow, it would be outstanding," Ferentz said later. "We'll have [Shannon] out there Saturday if they do. I don't think that's going to happen. I don't know when it's going to happen."

Shannon was suspended by the NCAA for the 2023 season, following the results of an unusual and controversial statewide investigation into sports wagering among student-athletes that has affected the careers of several Iowa and Iowa State athletes — Shannon and now-former Hawkeye baseballer Keaton Anthony among the most prominent in Iowa City.

The NCAA later announced that punishments for gambling (outside of bets involving an athlete's own team) would be lessened, then proposed an avenue for athletes affected by the suspensions to retroactively regain eligibility.

The NCAA is expected to vote to approve this proposal by the end of October. Iowa's game against Minnesota on Saturday will be its last game of the month, as the team will be on a bye the following week, so by that timetable Shannon could potentially be available for the last four games of the regular season and beyond, if the NCAA grants his reinstatement as expected.

"Just the chance to get [Shannon] back to play, I'm happy for him," Bell said. "Whether he gets to play or not, wherever it goes, he's practicing and it sets a really good example for the guys that are in the room."