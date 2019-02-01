Nolan Donald walking on at Iowa
An explosive rusher as a high school quarterback, Nolan Donald will be making the move to running back when he joins the Iowa Hawkeyes as a preferred walk-on. Today, the 5-foot-9, 187-pound Donald announced his decision to attend the University of Iowa this fall.
"I chose Iowa because since I was young playing football in the backyard I had a dream of playing division I football," said Donald. "When this opportunity came along, I knew what would be expected from me as a preferred walk-on and I believe I am capable of it."
In addition to Iowa, Donald considered Valparaiso and Butler, among others.
It was a childhood dream to make it division 1, and after all the work I’ve put in I have finally made it come true. I have decided I’m going to pursue my academic and athletic careers at the University of Iowa. @TylerBarnesIOWA @TheIowaHawkeyes #swarm19 pic.twitter.com/RTaePTq9TH— Nolan Donald (@TheNolanDonald) February 1, 2019
As a senior, Donald earned first team all-state honors in Class 5A after racking up 1,556 yards rushing and 23 touchdowns on the ground along with 579 yards passing and 4 touchdowns through the air.
See highlights from Donald's senior year at Morton in the video below.
Iowa's Class of 2019 walk-ons:
Nolan Donald - 5-foot-9, 187-pound RB from Morton, IL (Morton)
Clayton Thurm - 6-foot-4, 265-pound OL from Williamsburg, IA (Williamsburg)
Louie Stec - 6-foot-1, 245-pound DT from La Grange Park, IL (Nazareth Academy)
Jackson Frericks - 6-foot-7, 205-pound TE from Cedar Falls, IA (Cedar Falls)
Javon Foy - 6-foot-0, 175-pound WR from Moline, IL (Moline)
Keontae Luckett - 5-foot-9, 180-pound RB from New London, IA (New London)
Spencer Daufeldt - 6-foot-1, 265-pound DT from West Liberty, IA (West Liberty)
Willie O'Hara - 6-foot-1, 235-pound LB from Des Moines, IA (Iowa Western)
Quinn Schulte - 6-foot-1, 175-pound DB from Cedar Rapids, IA (Xavier)
Kyler Fisher - 6-foot-0, 197-pound DB from Gowrie, IA (Southeast Valley)
Nick DeJong - 6-foot-6, 260-pound OL from Pella, IA (Pella)
Lucas Amaya - 6-foot-3, 205-pound K from Muskego, WI (Muskego)
Zach Kluver - 6-foot-2, 205-pound LS from Ankeny, IA (Centennial)
Taylor Fox - 6-foot-3, 265-pound OL from Winthrop, IA (East Buchanan)