An explosive rusher as a high school quarterback, Nolan Donald will be making the move to running back when he joins the Iowa Hawkeyes as a preferred walk-on. Today, the 5-foot-9, 187-pound Donald announced his decision to attend the University of Iowa this fall.

"I chose Iowa because since I was young playing football in the backyard I had a dream of playing division I football," said Donald. "When this opportunity came along, I knew what would be expected from me as a preferred walk-on and I believe I am capable of it."

In addition to Iowa, Donald considered Valparaiso and Butler, among others.