HawkeyeReport - Norman named Big Ten Player of the Week

The Big Ten has announced their player of the week for baseball and it is a familiar face that has been roaming the outfield at Duane Banks for the last few years. Redshirt senior outfielder Ben Norman gets the honor for the first time in his career after his performance at Rutgers over the weekend.

Norman was 6/15 on the weekend, with two home runs, eight RBI's and six runs scored. He helped Iowa to their fourth straight series win and is being recognized for what has been an impressive run for the senior. Since starting the season 0/16, Ben Norman is 29/75 (.386), with nine home runs, 30 RBI's and 63 total bases. All four of those categories lead the team. Norman has also reached base in 13 straight games, dating back March 26th. To go along with the impressive stretch, Ben Norman has played exceptional defense, making several outstanding plays in centerfield, including D1Baseball #1 play of the week last month.

Minnesota pitcher Jack Liffrig and Rutgers outfielder Ryan Lasko join Norman in Big Ten baseball’s weekly honors.

The Hawkeyes are back in action Friday night, at Duane Banks Field vs Maryland. First pitch is set for 7:05.