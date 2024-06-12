A former Northern Iowa basketball and football Insider for Townsquare Media, Eliot joins the team as Go Iowa Awesome's new recruiting analyst. He brings experience and know-how for recruit evaluation.
IOWA CITY -- Following their first three prospect camps between June 2-11, Iowa will host the several more events between June 13-20. Among the attendees will be recruits seeking to improve, prospects looking to get in front of the Hawkeyes staff for the first time, some preferred walk-on targets, as well as those seeking scholarship offers and a few already-offered targets making the trip to campus for visits.
Let's take a look at the list* of notable prospects that will be in Iowa City over the coming week.
*These lists are subject to change.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.