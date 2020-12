With Luka Garza on the bench due to a pair of fouls early in the first half, the Hawkeyes turned to Jack Nunge in the post and he delivered. The Iowa big man scored 17 points and hauled down 10 rebounds in the Hawkeye convincing win over Iowa State on Friday night.



Following the victory, Nunge discussed his effort in the first half and what it means to beat the Cyclones for the third straight season.