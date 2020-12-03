HawkeyeReport - Nunge shines in return to the Hawkeyes

Losing a father is never easy. Losing a father suddenly without warning is extremely difficult. That was the backdrop for Jack Nunge, who lost his father, suddenly, just over a week ago. The Iowa big man returned to Iowa City earlier this week and in his first game back in over a year, he poured in a career best 18 points in the win over Western Illinois. Following the win an obviously emotional Nunge discussed what his life has been like for the last week plus and how his teammates and coaches helped him get through the most difficult moment in his young life.

