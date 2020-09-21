HawkeyeReport - Nwankpa blowing up as a prospect

Southeast Polk safety and Iowa 2022 target Xavier Nwankpa is no stranger to the recruiting process.

Despite his status as a junior, Nwankpa’s standing as a college prospect has blown up.

No longer are programs like Florida Atlantic and Kansas State the only ones interested. His recruiting journey has since included schools like Iowa, Florida, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, and Texas, among others.

“It’s been exciting,” Nwankpa said. “I’m just meeting a bunch of great coaches, people, and players. Just getting to know new people — it’s a great experience.”

Nwankpa has visited Iowa and Iowa State three times each — more than any other school on his list of offers.

He has also officially visited Notre Dame and Nebraska once each.

However, it would be naïve to believe that those are the only programs Nwankpa has looked into.

Florida, Kentucky, and Missouri round out Nwankpa’s SEC offers, but the Gators are the most well-known defensive back school of the bunch.

Florida has produced four defensive backs who have been selected in the first round of the NFL Draft in the past 10 years in Joe Haden, Matt Elam, Vernon Hargreaves III, and Keanu Neal.

That kind of production was enough to get the hype going for Nwankpa.

“It’s so exciting — that’s a DB school right there,” Nwankpa said. “SEC, that’s huge. I was so excited when I got that, and I’m excited to keep building a relationship down there.”

At the same time, though, there are Big Ten schools that have produced similar results for defensive backs in the NFL Draft.

The Buckeyes have helped players such as Malik Hooker, Malcolm Jenkins, Marshon Lattimore, and Denzel Ward make it to the league. Meanwhile, NFL defensive backs from Iowa include All-Pros Micah Hyde and Desmond King, Amani Hooker, Josh Jackson, Michael Ojemudia, and Geno Stone.

Nwankpa said he has talked to Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker on a weekly basis, while also holding conversations with Hawkeye head coach Kirk Ferentz, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, and Buckeye defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs.

But Nwankpa said they talk about more than football. A student-athlete who is thinking about going into kinesiology, Nwankpa has made schooling an important part of his recruiting process.

“I love talking academics and some football,” Nwankpa said. “I’m still getting into that, but academics is one of my primary thing in a school, so focusing on that is a big thing, too.”

A key piece to Nwankpa’s football profile is the fact he does much more than lay hits on the defensive side of the ball.

In addition to his 16 tackles on defense, Nwankpa has rushed for 252 yards and four touchdowns, caught three passes for 26 yards, and taken a kick return back 92 yards for a score.

While his future at the next level is certainly expansive, that’s not what the top-ranked Rams are concerned about.

“Well, we’re not worried about that right now,” Southeast Polk head coach Brad Zelenovich said. “He’s only a junior. He’s a special talent. He’s a great kid. He’s just a junior, and he does so many things for our football team. Obviously, offensively, defensively, in the return game.

“He’s a dynamic playmaker.”

Nwankpa’s vision falls in line with his coach’s. He wants to help the Rams make a deep run when the playoffs come along in November.

“We’re excited,” Nwankpa said. “Everyone here has all bought in. We’re all working and clicking right now. I’m super excited to see what we can do.”