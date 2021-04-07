HawkeyeReport - O'Keefe assess Iowa's quarterbacks

It's always interesting in the spring for the Iowa quarterbacks and that's the case this year with the Hawkeyes. Ken O'Keefe spoke with the media on Wednesday to discuss the progress that he's hoping to see from Spencer Petras. He also discusses he has seen from backup signal callers Alex Padilla and Deuce Hogan.



Opening Statement

Good afternoon everyone. It's a pleasure to be here. I'm going to start it off like I normally would in our QBs meeting. Today in history, in 1970 John Wayne won his first and only Academy Award. He won an Oscar for True Grit. Also today in history, a year ago Ken O'Keefe learned out to use Zoom and work out of his basement.

Our world has been like everyone else's this past year. We've had to work around things and adapt as best we can. With that in mind, we're excited about 2021 and it's great to be back on the field for spring ball. The future of the young guys in our program is extremely bright. I love coaching these guys and being around this team. The effort they bring every day has been outstanding. It's a joy to watch. The opportunity we have in front of us with four practices behind us is even greater. We've established a routine to work on our fundamentals and need to take advantage of the next 11 practices to improve fundamentally. You can already see a lot of chemistry being built and a lot of trust developed as we go. Leadership emerging at every position in the meeting room and on the field. Very encouraging.

With all that in mind, still a long way to go. So much work to be done it has to be continually made simple by focusing on the things right in front of us, not down the road. At this point, we know what we're doing, but what happens with the next 11 practices will determine a lot of things going forward.

Q: My question is last year Spencer kind of had a clear dividing line with timing. When he threw the ball within 2.5 seconds, completion percentage was good, but way down after that 2.5 seconds. What is that due to and how do you improve on that?

KOK: If we're going to use four seconds, we're going to have to get a few more people in for protection. We want to stay away from that for sure. Your question involves a couple different things. Number one, all different phases in our pass game are built off time. The quick game has a time allotment. There's a quick five step, a five step drop back, and a second. All of these have to be measured out and build a clock in the QBs head. Everybody at this point knows the less you hold onto the ball, the better chance you have of completing a pass. You've heard me talk about it before, but especially on timing routes, we'd like the ball to be out and a third of the way to receiver by the time he comes out of his cut with where we want to be in our offense. That's the goal standard versus zone coverage with timing routes. Man to man changes things to a certain degree. A guy like Spencer with a year under his belt should be able to see the field better and move through his progressions quicker with a year of experience.

Q: How are you dividing reps with QBs this spring?

KOK: We're working our way through 7 on 7 and team. We're trying to divide it up to get a feel for what some of the other guys can do as well. We've been splitting it through first three, changed it up for the fourth, and will change it up again for the fifth.

Q: Last week Coach Ferentz talked about veteran QBs having an advantage last year without spring practice. What does spring give you to work with with Spencer?

KOK: The crazy part about last year is these guys had to train on their own. We had some great meetings on Zoom and had some guests like Stanzi, Tate, and Banks to help the guys out, but on the field stuff they had to do on their own. One of the problems with that is you can't be there to correct mistakes, so if you don't watch out you can train yourself incorrectly. When I coached in Division III, guys would all go home and work jobs in the summer. I tried to develop a manual to work off of, but I couldn't be there, so a lot of times when they came back they had trained themselves a little differently than I wanted them to so it was almost like starting over. So that is what we were working against and it showed up a little bit in our preseason. We had to train guys out of some things. Probably saw that in the first couple ball games.

Q: Wanted to ask about Alex Padilla and Deuce Hogan. What have you seen?

KOK: Alex has done a nice job. He's got pretty good command of the offense at this stage and operates it well. He's pretty accurate and was last preseason even without spring ball. He continues to improve and get better. He's got good feet, moves through his progressions well, and has done well. Deuce doesn't have the same command of the system, but he's moving forward. He's really improved. Everything is still pretty fresh out there. The big test for these guys is when they start getting blitzed. When Phil comes after us a little more, especially on Saturdays when we scrimmage, that's where these guys will find out a lot about what they know and what they don't know in terms of seeing things. All QBs go through that and Spencer did himself. First test is when you get your first double A gap blitz and trying to decide what to do. You have to make some pretty quick decisions that will determine your result. Alex's ability to see the field and communicate is a little better than Deuce's right now. Deuce is throwing the ball well and is an accurate passer. He's seeing the field well, still a work in progress, but gaining ground.

Q: When it comes to third downs, what's the extra challenge QBs go through versus first down? Just the defense knowing it's going to be a pass? And how do you get a QB more comfortable going through their reads quicker?

KOK: It's all pretty Captain Obvious right? We all know what's going to happen. The defense knows what we have to do. You try to simulate those situations so those guys can train their eyes to see the reads they need to see and move their eyes, their hips and their shoulders through their progressions. Some of that you can do in the meeting room, but most of it is going to happen on the field. Nothing replaces the speed of which it happens than live action. That's the stuff we'll benefit from the most this spring. There's no magic pill you can take. Third down is probably the hardest situation for us to practice against with our own defense because everybody knows what's going on. The advantage Spencer might have is he could change a play or a concept and get out of a concept that's dead and get us into one that's all purpose or can beat a specific coverage. Same for a blitz so we can get it picked up. Alex can do some of that. Deuce is still a little ways away. Spencer with only one year of playing experience is pretty well advanced with that regard, maybe more so than any others with just one year just because of the works he puts in and how fast he can process things.

Q: Spencer with a significant lead right now over Alex this spring?

KOK: We're only maybe a third of the way through. He's got eight games of experience under his belt, so you end up with an advantage there. The guy that doesn't have the experience has to prove it every rep, every rotation in order to keep climbing. Alex did that last preseason and was challenging and he's going to have to continue to keep doing that. Deuce is out there competing the same way. They don't look at themselves as backup QBs, but guys competing for the starting job. That's how we want them to approach it and that's how Spencer is approaching it too. He knows there aren't any days off and he needs to keep his foot on the gas to stay where he's at.

Q: We talked to Spencer yesterday and obviously his completion percentage is something he needs to improve. What does he need to do that? Is there a legitimate QB competition?

KOK: The number one way to improve your accuracy is to make sure you are throwing the ball properly. That's with your feet in balance, your hips and shoulders are where you want throw the ball and when that's not possible you're still able to deliver the ball to the spot. Spencer has already improved in that regard. We can see the improvement there. The timing with the receivers is coming together. He's seeing the play action game pretty good right now. Normally when something doesn't go quite right, it has something to do with what he saw in the beginning of his progression and where he was, the position of his body, when he delivered the ball that will affect how accurate he is. He's worked hard on his fundamentals to improve that. That's critical for us because we don't want to leave anything out there. We start each play with wanting to take a profit, as big a profit as we can and as the defense takes that away, the next one and next one. Part of what we asked is Spencer to slow his progression down so he doesn't bypass something. That's helping him see things better.

Second part of your question, yes there's a true competition. Everybody is splitting reps and showing us what they are capable of doing. Every throw, every incompletion, interception, explosive play gets recorded and looked at every day. The body of work is just beginning here in spring ball.

Q: One of the things you like to do in recruiting is see kids throw in person. How do you evaluate QB prospects now?

KOK: The same way you are. Have you ever gone out and evaluated one Tom?

Q: At camps, yeah.

KOK: Otherwise you're just stuck watching tape. You try to get some information from people that you know in that area that may have seen them throw. You talk to their throwing coach, their high school coach, anybody else you can. Sometimes it's an opposing team or another college coach that's seen them throw previously. It's pretty difficult. It's just tape at this stage. There are some things you can measure. The no brainers are already off the board and already have homes. In the QB business, even at the NFL level, trying to pick your guys can be a little dicey even in the top rounds. Every now and then you get luck with a guy like Brady because you underappreciated the man and overlooked his playing career. Those are things that we might have to count on.