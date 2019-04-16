With a starter returning for his third season, Ken O'Keefe doesn't have a question as to who will be under center when the Iowa football season begins. What he does have is a question about who will be backing up Nate Stanley when the season begins. The Iowa quarterbacks coach discusses what's happen with that battle and the continued development of Stanley.



Opening Statement

We're 9 days in and everybody is moving along. QBs all trying to improve and play up to their potential and get their teammates to play as well as they can. Going to continue to do that for the rest of spring ball. Making some pretty good progress. Obviously Nate has a decided advantage in experience and knowing the system and all the checks. His decisions are pretty good. Spencer and Peyton are battling it out right now with reps for the 2nd spot at this particular point. Then we've been fortunate enough to get Alex Padilla some reps the last couple weeks as well. We're well on our way at this point and just keep grinding it out and find ways to improve.

Q: How is that going between Mansell and Petras?

KOK: At this point, one guy has an up day and then different the next day, so it's back and forth. We're going to wait until the whole thing is done before we decide anything. May not get decided until after fall camp.

Q: Does spring give you enough time to decide something like that?

KOK: It's hard. The things you're focused on is fundamental development at every position. I read the defense is switching to a 3-4 and we're switching to a wristband system. The first call is block, second is tackle, third is throw, and fourth is catch.

Q: Do QBs come in with different fundamentals?

KOK: We focus on the same things everyday, but he might get through them a little faster. He had been under center in high school, so that didn't take him much time at all. Spencer wasn't hardly ever under center, so that takes time, especially if we're working in a new center too. Footwork is critical for us, always working on throwing mechanics. The thing Nate is able to do it change plays, get a receiver where he wants, and fix more stuff. That's our job at the QB position is making things right. The best example is our TD pass in the bowl game. We had practiced that obviously, but the way it developed and how the coverage broke down, Nate was able to adjust and make the throw. Even the second touchdown, Ihmir broke his route back outside because he was walled off and Nate was able to reset and push the ball out where no one else was able to get it. That's kind of a make it right 2.0 type of thing.

Q: Nate has played at a high level and the bowl game against an NFL defense proved that, but other games he's kind of broken down like at Penn State. Where is he at from a consistency standpoint?

KOK: I'm not going to know that until we walk on the field in September. He knows our defense like the back of his hand and they know us, so it's all cat and mouse in the spring. That's the challenge of coaching is how much can you improve and how are you going to do that. Nobody watches more film than Nate, nobody prepares as much as him.

Q: Are you really doing wristbands?

KOK: No. I can really throw you off that easily? That's good to know.

Q: How is the development with Nate and the returning receivers?

KOK: The relationship they need to build the most is timing through the pass game. That's from the snap to getting the ball out of our hands. The receivers have to be where they're supposed to be when they're supposed to be there. Don't fool the QB because then the ball will go somewhere it's not supposed to go. Then you've got to win that race to get to the ball, but really win the race against the defensive line so the ball gets out in time. Everybody learning to do their jobs together, that's how chemistry gets built. Most of the time we'd like to have the ball out of our hands and about 1/3 of the way there by the time the receiver comes out of his cut. If it's 1/2 the way there, those things are impossible to defend. We're working on those type of things all of the time.

Q: When you evaluate QBs now, pro-style offenses in high school are few and far between. Is there a trick to recruiting a spread guy and making him a pro-style guy?

KOK: Probably not. You've got to get out of that line of thinking. Drew Tate was probably the first one. He hadn't taken a snap under center since 7th grade. But when you look at the things you want from a QB from a physical standpoint, you're still talking about the same things. You want quick feet, whether it's dropping back, moving in and out of the pocket or throwing on the run. The next thing you want is a quick release, You don't want a great big windup. Some guys come to you like that, like Nathan Chandler, and you try to adapt it. After that is arm strength. We're looking for enough arm strength to make all the throws that we need in our offense. One of the signs that a guy might not have enough arm strength is if he's throwing deep balls and the receivers are always having to slow down to catch it. Or you can look at his feet and if he's having to move up in the pocket considerably to make the big throws. Then the mental side is just as important. Need a guy that competes and works hard at it. I could tell that with Spencer right away. I mean if you'd let him, he'd show up at your house on the off days because he just loves football. I can't see him not being involved in the sport somehow, someway once he's done playing. Then you're looking for decision makers and that includes completion percentage, TD to INT ratio, and sometimes there are outside factors but not usually. Looking at explosive plays too. When we compete against each other, these are all things that get measured on a daily basis. Obviously looking for leaders as well.





Q: Has Nate reached a point now where a defense has to show him stuff he hasn't seen before because he's kind of seen it all?

KOK: Nobody has seen it all. Defenses are hoping a QB thinks like that. Remember when Norm used to come up here and say offense is wrecking football? I could say defenses are wrecking football now. The way they are able to disguise defenses and make things look to a QB, you've actually got to change how you make your reads pre-snap and post-snap. It's much more sophisticated than it used to be. You have designer defenses and designer coverages where they are trying to bait you into something. It's a big cat and mouse game. Anybody that says they have all the answers isn't telling you the truth.

Q: Kirk said last night you've scaled back Nate's reps a little to get more of a look at Spencer, Peyton, and Alex. What are you looking for from them?

KOK: Number one we're looking to break the huddle and get everybody lined up right. But it's just the experience. Just do what we're asking during the course of practice against the defense we're seeing. That's what creates separation in the long run is who is making the best decisions, who is getting the ball where it needs to be on time, and who is creating the most explosive plays. It's hard to get 4 guys meaningful reps in the spring where guys can actually learn something, but that's why we changed up the reps is to try to do that, and so far it's going pretty well.