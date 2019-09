No matter who the Hawkeyes put in the backfield on Saturday afternoon, they were going to have success running the football due to the work of the offensive line. Iowa's big boys up front were opening huge holes in the Middle Tennessee defensive line and the result was the Hawkeyes rushing for 351 yards. Offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs and Cole Banwart, who made his first start this season, discuss the success of the Iowa run game.