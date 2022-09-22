Class of 2025 G Jordan Ode out of Maple Grove, Minnesota was in town for an unofficial visit this past weekend and attended the Iowa football game against Nevada. Ode is rated as the #3 overall recruit in the state of Minnesota by Prep Girls Hoops. She is one of three girls that Iowa is recruiting from Minnesota for 2025.

While Jordan and her family are keeping her recruitment quiet, she offered some thoughts on her visit.

“I loved my visit to Iowa, and it was great to see the coaching staff again…I have really enjoyed getting to know the program and coaching staff during the last several months and having them attend my games last summer. They are all great people and have a great program.”

“Was fun to see what a great team culture and worth ethic all the players had too at practice…I will be tuning into a lot of games this upcoming season and plan on coming down to watch in person a few times too.”

This past season as a freshman at Maple Grove, Jordan was a starter a guard and averaged 11 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists for a Crimson team that went 26-4. Ode plays her AAU ball with a Minnesota Fury UAA squad that went 42-6 this summer and she was named to the Minnesota All-AAU First Team by Grant McGinnis of Prep Girls Hoops.

“Strengths of my game would be driving to the basket and finishing at the rim, three-point shooting, and always wanting to guard the other team’s best player. I love playing defense.”



