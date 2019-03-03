As one of the more highly recruited tight ends in the country, Florida native Jonathan Odom is approaching 30 scholarship offers. The Iowa Hawkeyes were one of the earliest schools on that list, offering the 6-foot-6, 230-pound Odom last November. This weekend, Odom finally had a chance to make his first visit to Iowa City with a two-day stay for Iowa’s junior day.

“I was on campus Saturday and Sunday,” said Odom. “Saturday, there was about an hour conversation with Coach Kirk Ferentz and then a tour of the facilities and the basketball game where we had a lot of fun.”

“Today was more about getting one on one time with the offensive coordinator and tight ends coach, Brian Ferentz, and talking about how I can make an impact in their pass game and run game and he just answered all my questions,” he continued. “We also got to tour around campus to see everything and had a photo shoot.”

While Odom was on campus at Iowa, the NFL Combine was going on with Iowa’s Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson impressing scouts, which is something they were following from afar in Iowa City.

“It was amazing to see the top two performers being both from Iowa,” Odom said.

Odom, whose Tampa Jesuit teammate Dane Belton signed with Iowa this past year, left on Sunday with a good first impression of the Hawkeyes.

“Leaving today, I was very impressed with every aspect of Iowa,” said Odom. “I had an amazing visit and I’m glad that I came.”

Up next for the Tampa native will be more college visits as he looks to continue to explore his options.

“I will be visiting Michigan, Michigan State, Indiana, and Alabama for sure,” Odom said. “I have a couple other schools I’m trying to get to also if it works.”

Currently, Odom holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Indiana, Nebraska, Auburn, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Duke, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kansas State, Louisville, Central Florida, Tulane, Troy, South Florida, Air Force, Appalachian State, Florida International, and Liberty.