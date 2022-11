The Iowa offense struggled in the first half and then couldn't mount a final charge against a motivated Nebraska team on Black Friday. Following the loss, Kaleb Johnson, who rushed for 109 yards, including a 44 yard touchdown run, and Luke Lachey, who led Iowa with seven receptions for 89 yards, spoke to the media about the struggles of the Hawkeye offense and the disappointment of not winning the Big Ten West and on Senior Day.