IOWA CITY -- It's understandable for Iowa fans to have a guttural, emotional reaction in a 12-10 loss to an inferior Minnesota team. Especially when one of the greatest players of the Kirk Ferentz era makes an incredible play that most in attendance believe should've been considered a score to take the lead with 1:40 left in the game. What needs to be considered in that reaction is an offense that continues to be as inept as what many considered the officiating crew on Saturday afternoon.

In the first half, the Deacon Hill-led squad looked about as good as it has all season. Hill was 7/13 through the air for 96 yards, and he scored his first rushing touchdown of the season on a one yard sneak. The run game was less effective -- just 19 yards on 19 carries. Hill also had a ball poked out of his hand that was recovered by the Minnesota defense, but the Hawkeyes were still able to take a 10-3 lead into the half. Compared to last week's performance against Wisconsin (6/14 for 37 yards), Hill looked as though he was a brand new quarterback.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZSBzZWUgeW91LCBEaWFudGUgVmluZXMhIPCfmLE8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2RpYW50ZXYyMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AZGlhbnRldjIyPC9hPiB4IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vSGF3a2V5ZUZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBI YXdrZXllRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+PGJyPjxicj7wn5O6OiBOQkMgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL09PdlRZcm0wUWMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9PT3ZU WXJtMFFjPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJpZyBUZW4gRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBCMUdm b290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CMUdmb290 YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTcxNTgxNjU3NTIxMzY5OTMzMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDIxLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Then the second half came around, and the offense didn't score a single point. In fact, they barely accrued any yardage on offense. Over the third and fourth quarters, they managed just 12 yards of total offense. Not only did the running game continue to struggle -- nine carries for negative nine yards to be exact -- but Hill went 3/14 through the air, including a game-sealing interception for the Gophers with 1:06 to go. Hill also had the ball ripped away on another strip-sack fumble with 3:54 remaining in the third quarter. That turnover resulted in one of the Gophers' four field goals on the day. "I don't think [Minnesota] changed much in the second half," Hill said postgame. "I just think we didn't execute. I didn't execute. So it's kind of simple as that." "[The two fumbles] were inexcusable. I have to hold onto the ball whether a guy is hitting me or not. I've got to hold onto the ball. That is on me, no one else. I have to eat that one. On the interception, I was just trying to get to the sticks. I had Nico (Ragaini), and I just missed on it. I wish I could have it back, but I can't."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIGdhbWUgaXMgYSBoZWxsIG9mIGEgcmVtaW5kZXIgdGhhdCB0 aGUgbWFyZ2luIG9mIGVycm9yIGlzIHNvLCBzbyB0aGluIHdpdGggdGhlIHdh eSBJb3dhIHBsYXlzIGZvb3RiYWxsLjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEVsaW90IENsb3Vn aCAoQEVsaW90Q2xvdWdoKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0VsaW90Q2xvdWdoL3N0YXR1cy8xNzE1ODUxNjQ0NDgxNTUyNDc0P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMjEsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Though Iowa's special teams and defense remain elite under the tutelage of LeVar Woods and Phil Parker, the offense continues to sink to new lows under Brian Ferentz. "We have to find answers," Ferentz said. "[Minnesota] clearly made Deacon uncomfortable, and that led to some bad things or us. We'll have to find a way to protect him a little bit better and get the ball out of his hand a little quicker. He's got some ownership in that, too." "Those are some things we saw back in August, and I thought he had moved past it, but there was a little bit of a revert today. So we have to get him back on his feet and playing a little quicker, more decisively. And we'll have to find a way to get the running game going again, because that's going to take some pressure off him."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4mcXVvdDtGaXJlIEJyaWFuJnF1b3Q7IGNoYW50cyBhcmUgYmFjayBp biBLaW5uaWNrIGFmdGVyIGFub3RoZXIgdGhyZWUtYW5kLW91dCBmb3IgdGhl IG9mZmVuc2UuPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRWxpb3QgQ2xvdWdoIChARWxpb3RDbG91 Z2gpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRWxpb3RDbG91Z2gv c3RhdHVzLzE3MTU4NTk3MjgyNTU5MjI2MDE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+T2N0b2JlciAyMSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK