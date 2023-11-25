A week ago, #17 Iowa locked up the Big Ten West and a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game. Now we know who the Hawkeyes will be facing in that game -- after a 30-24 victory over #3 Ohio State in Ann Arbor earlier today, #2 Michigan is heading to Indianapolis. The 2023 Big Ten Championship Game is set to take place on Saturday, December 2 at 7:00 PM CT at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. FOX will have TV coverage for the game. The 12-0 Wolverines completed their second consecutive undefeated regular season. Michigan has only lost once in its last 26 games and has lost only one regular season game since the beginning of the 2021 season.

The last time Iowa and Michigan met was during the 2022 regular season; the Wolverines beat Iowa 27-14 in a game that wasn't as close as the final score might suggest. Michigan led 20-0 after three quarters and Iowa's second touchdown of the game came with just 8 seconds remaining in the contest. This will be Iowa's third appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game; the Hawkeyes went 0-2 in their previous two title game appearances. This will be Michigan's third appearance in the Big Ten Championship, as well as the Wolverines' third consecutive title game appearance. Michigan has won both of its previous title game appearances.

The 2023 Big Ten Championship Game will be a rematch of the 2021 title game, which was won by Michigan, 42-3. That game featured quarterback Cade McNamara and tight end Erick All, both of whom transferred to Iowa before the 2023 season. Neither McNamara nor All will feature in this game, as both sustained season-ending injuries earlier this year. McNamara and All join a lengthy list of absentees for Iowa entering this game; the Hawkeyes will also be without Luke Lachey and Cooper DeJean for the game. In addition, Logan Jones and Diante Vines missed Friday's 13-10 win over Nebraska with an injury and Gennings Dunker and Kaleb Brown both left that game with injuries and did not return; the availability of all four players for the Big Ten Championship Game is uncertain at this point.