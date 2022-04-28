Ogundele decides to return to Iowa

After the end of the season, Josh Ogundele put his name into the transfer portal.

A month later, the big man from England changed his mind and withdrew his name from the portal and announced that he would be returning for his third year in the Iowa program.

The 6-foot-11 center played in 19 games this past season, scoring 29 points and pulling down 24 total rebounds. Ogundele had a season high 7 points in early December against Purdue and had some good minutes in the Big Ten Tournament against the Boilermakers, scoring 4 points. He also had four points and five rebounds against Northwestern in the Big Ten Tournament.

Last week Connor McCaffery announced that he would be back for his sixth year and with Ogundele returning, Iowa is now at 11 scholarship players heading into next season. The NCAA limit for scholarship players is 13. Fran McCaffery has said that they are in the market to add a big man in the transfer portal and will continue that pursuit even with the return of Ogundele.



