After dipping his toes in the water of the transfer portal, Josh Ogundele is back with the Hawkeyes for his third season in Iowa City. The big man from England has worked hard on improving his conditioning and playing long stretches on the floor.

He talks about his off-season and the conditioning work, the confidence he got from playing in the Big Ten Tournament last season and having some success, and finally the battle for the backup big man spot in Iowa's lineup.