As a senior, Michael Ojemudia was expected to be a leader in the secondary. His leadership is being tested even more in the first couple of weeks of the season due to injuries and young players getting their first taste of significant playing time. Ojemudia talks about how he is leading this group, what he has seen from the receivers from Iowa State on film, and his thoughts on College Game Day coming to Ames and if he was even aware it was happening.