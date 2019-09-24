Ojemudia looks forward to healthy secondary
The Iowa secondary has been hit with a number of injuries, but Michael Ojemudia feels like the defensive backs are getting close to being at full strength. The senior cornerback discusses how the team handled the bye week and the challenge of keeping the teams focus on Middle Tennessee and not looking ahead to Michigan the Big Ten schedule. He discusses his work in the bye week, bringing younger guys along, and the improvement of D.J. Johnson in his first start against Iowa State.