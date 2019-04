Odds are that Michael Ojemudia will find a home in the starting lineup on the back end of the Iowa defense. The question is where will that home be? The senior defensive back is listed as the starter at cornerback, but he's also spending time at strong safety and he's seeing reps at the "Cash" position that was occupied by Amani Hooker last season. Ojemudia discusses the movement in the secondary, if he has a preference, and what he's seen from his teammates this spring.