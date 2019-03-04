Chicago (Ill.) St. Patrick junior offensive tackle/defensive end prospect Kwame Achampong (6-foot-4, 230 pounds) has been focused this winter on his basketball season for the Shamrocks. However, Achampong was able to fit in two weekend football on campus unofficial visits to both Indiana State and Iowa. Achampong checks in and recaps his latest football recruiting news here.

"Ive been busy this winter with Hoops and we are in the regional finals this week against St. Viator," Achampong said. "I've also been keeping up with my football recruiting and I made visits this weekend to Indiana State and Iowa."

Achampong, who played on both sides of the line last season for St. Patrick recapped his latest impressions from Indiana State and Iowa.

"I visited Indiana State on Saturday for a junior day event. Indiana State is a really nice school and it's smaller than say Iowa but I liked the fact that Indiana State has everything located close together. Indiana State also has a nice campus and I also really like the coaches at Indiana State. Indiana State is recruiting me as an offensive tackle for them and we talked about my game and gave me some tips to work on my game. Indiana State wants me to come back for another visit and to remain in touch with them this spring."

Achampong then took in Iowa on Sunday for a Hawkeyes junior day event.

"I loved it at Iowa. It's just a beautiful school and campus and they gave us a full tour of the facilities and the facilities are also beautiful. They also had us sit in on a positional meeting and I was able to talk with defensive line coach Reece Morgan. Iowa also had great hospitality and the food at Iowa was great. The Iowa coaches are telling me that they want to see me bulk up a bit once the basketball season is over with and that they will come see me at school this spring."

So who else has been showing recruiting interest in Achampong so far this winter?

"Besides Indiana State and Iowa I've also been in contact with the coaches from NIU and also North Dakota State. Western Michigan is also interested and I'm planning to visit Western Michigan on March 22nd."

Achampong also filled us in on what part of his game he's working on this off season.

"Adding more weight and bulk is a big key for me. I always need to bulk up after basketball season and I'm able to add the weight pretty easily. I'm also working on being a better leader for my team this winter. I want to become an elite player and if you are to become an elite player you need to also be a leader."