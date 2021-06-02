OL Jack Dotzler commits to Iowa

Growing up a Hawkeye fan, Jack Dotzler has always dreamed of playing at the University of Iowa. Now, the 6-foot-7, 265-pound Wisconsin native will have that opportunity after giving his verbal commitment to the Iowa coaching staff during a visit to campus today.

"It was definitely a dream come true for me because almost my entire family attended the University of Iowa and I grew up a diehard Hawkeye fan," Dotzler told HawkeyeReport.com when Iowa offered.

After a standout junior season for Waunakee High School, Dotzler saw his recruiting take off this spring with scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Penn State, Indiana, Michigan State, Purdue, Arizona State, Vanderbilt, Harvard, Dartmouth, North Dakota State, South Dakota, Eastern Illinois, Northern Iowa, and Illinois State.

But with both parents as alums and originally from the state of Iowa, the connection to the offer from the Hawkeyes quickly put them in the lead as the team to beat.

"There is a pretty deep connection to Iowa," said Jeff Dotzler, Jack's father. "I grew up in Harlan and my wife went to high school at Regis in Cedar Rapids. We met at and are both alums of UI. Jack's older sister is a freshman and many other family members are current students or alumni. Jack has been wearing the Tigerhawk to school in Badger country since Kindergarten."