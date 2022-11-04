Offensive lineman Kade Pieper is headed to the University of Iowa. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Nebraska native announced his verbal commitment tonight after a visit to campus to watch Iowa's 33-13 win over Northwestern last weekend.

"Blessed to announce my scholarship offer and commitment to the University of Iowa!" Pieper said in a statement. "I would like to thank God for blessing me with the gifts and talents to make this possible. I would like to thank all my coaches, teammates, friends, and family for helping me through this process. Go Hawkeyes!"

Pieper, who was previously committed to North Dakota State until this past week, also earned scholarship offers from North Dakota and South Dakota during the recruiting process.

Overall, Pieper is commitment No. 19 for Iowa, joining Kadyn Proctor, Trevor Lauck, Kahlil Tate, Marco Lainez, Alex Mota, Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, Chase Brackney, Leighton Jones, Ben Kueter, John Nestor, Zach Lutmer, Aidan Hall, David Caulker, Cannon Leonard, Zach Ortwerth, Kenneth Merrieweather, Anterio Thompson, and Kamari Moulton in the Class of 2023 for the Hawkeyes.