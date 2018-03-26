Prior to season ending injuries in the 2017 season, Boone Myers and Ike Boettger were on the radar of NFL teams and potential NFL draft picks. They still might get there, but a torn achilles for Boettger and ankle issues for Myers cut their senior campaigns short.



The senior tackles are now close to 100% and took their shot at impressing NFL scouts on Monday at Iowa's Pro Day. Myers and Boettger discuss how they performed at pro day, how they have pushed each other in this process, and how they have drawn inspiration from former teammate Cole Croston and his path to a roster spot with the Patriots in his rookie year.

