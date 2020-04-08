Tampa Gaither cornerback Jordan Oladokun has been staying in close contact with Iowa since the Hawkeyes offered a scholarship in February.

"It’s a great school," said Oladokun. "You get a great education and get to play for one of the top programs in the nation."

The Class of 2021 prospect has scheduled a June 19 official visit to Iowa City and likes what he has heard about the program thus far.

"Coach Parker and I have talked a lot," Oladokun said. "The message is the best players play. Freshmen have played early for his defense there before, so I feel like I can go in and be able to help Iowa."

A three-star prospect, Oladokun named a top seven of Iowa, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Pittsburgh, and Cincinnati in March. Right now, the plan is to narrow that list down to five, take all of his official visits, and then decide.



In addition to his top seven, Oladokun also holds scholarship offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Wake Forest, North Carolina, Duke, Virginia, Louisville, Indiana, Syracuse, South Florida, Marshall, Florida International, Western Kentucky, Temple, Southern Miss, Bowling Green, Howard, Tennessee State, Georgia State, and Bethune-Cookman.