Olando Trader reopens recruiting

It appears that Michigan defensive back Olando Trader will not be a Hawkeye after all. The 6-foot-0, 185-pound Trader, who signed with Iowa in December, posted on social media Wednesday that he has decided to reopen his recruiting.

Reached for comment, Trader declined to discuss any specifics, but did say that he has received a release from his national letter of intent and is wide open to any new suitors.

A three-star prospect, Trader originally committed to Central Michigan early on in the recruiting process, but switched to Iowa in December, choosing the Hawkeyes over offers from Nebraska, Vanderbilt, and Eastern Michigan.

The departure leaves Iowa with 17 true freshmen on scholarship in their incoming recruiting class.