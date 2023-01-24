If you're an Iowa fan, a basketball fan, a sports fan you owe it to yourself to watch Clark play. She's unlike any other college athlete in the country and she plays for the University of Iowa. She just put up a triple-double against the undefeated #2 team in the country, on the road. Find a way to watch Iowa women's hoops. Your life will be better for it.

I wasn't exactly going out on a limb last week when I predicted that the Hawkeyes would rewrite a whole bunch of the Iowa record books this season, but I certainly wasn't expecting it to happen so emphatically and so soon. The Hawkeyes hosted the Larry Wieczorek Invitational over the weekend, surpassing the high bar they set for themselves to start the year.

The women's team won the team title, led by a standout performance from junior Myreanna Bebe, who broke the school record in the 60m hurdles. Bebe beat the previous Hawkeye record of 8.21 by a full tenth of a second, running an 8.11 just a week after setting a new personal best of 8.22. Bebe's time is 6th best in the country this season and easily secured the win in the event. She wasn't the only big performance of the weekend though.

Lasarah Hargrove got the party started on Friday with a win in the women's 200m race, finishing in 23.79. Alli Bookin-Nosbisch ran the 4th fastest 800m time in school history with a 2:06.59 and Wisdom Williams won the women's shot put event with the 10th best throw in school history (49' 10").

The men's team put together a strong performance of their own, led by Khullen Jefferson's win in the 200m race (21.07). The group finished third in the team competition.

The Wieczorek is an interesting, but not wholly unusual, setup, with professional and collegiate athletes competing in the same events. It can cause strong performances to go a bit under the radar as some of these standout collegiate athletes go up against professional competition, but the Hawkeyes held their own throughout the weekend.

Bebe's performance in particular is a great sign for the rest of the season for the Hawks. Smashing your personal best and the school record by a tenth of a second so early in the season certainly implies there's even more room to improve moving forward. The athletes and coaches do everything they can to peak towards the end of the season so when you see these records fall early in the seeing, it should catch your eye. Coach Woody seemingly agreed, saying he wouldn't be shocked if Bebe broke 8.00 at some point during the season. I threw out a list of runners and field athletes last week whose names I expected to be writing a whole lot throughout the year. I'm not vain enough to think that Bebe saw the post and took her omission personally, but regardless, message received. There's another name to add to the list of record-breakers and that can only mean good things for the team going forward.