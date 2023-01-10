Hey everyone, long time no see. Like moving back home only to find out your parents have completely redecorated your room, the site's gotten a bit of an overhaul since I last wrote anything. Unlike my parents turning my bedroom into my brother's bedroom and office though, the new website looks even better than before. There's a lot of exciting stuff going on and in the pipeline and I hope you'll come along with us for the ride. For the experienced readers, welcome back! For those of you that haven't read any of my articles before, welcome in! We're so glad you're here. Each week, I'll use this space to cover some of the Hawkeye sports that don't always get as much exposure. Our football and basketball teams get a lot of (well-deserved) coverage, but Iowa's athletic prowess reaches far beyond those two sports, and I try to do my best to help shine a spotlight on some more incredible athletes that deserve your attention. Many of the winter sports are still on break between the semesters, but the Hawkeye gymnastics team competed in their opening meet over the weekend and, if the opening meet is any indication, we're in for another fun season. Let's take a look.

This Week's Spotlight: Women's Gymnastics

Last season, the Iowa gymnastics team went out with a bang, qualifying for the regional finals and posting their 2nd-best team score of all time. On the individual level, Adeline Kenlin tied for 2nd at the NCAA Championships on the Balance Beam. That team was an experienced group and included former Hawkeyes like Lauren Guerin and Clair Kaji, who were staples in the lineup for 4+ years. Coach Larissa Libby had confidence in her team to fill those shoes, but potential is just that until it's proven on gameday. After last weekend, it looks like Coach Libby was right to be excited. The GymHawks kicked off the 2023 season by competing in The Super 16 meet in Las Vegas as part of the third session, competing against #11 Cal, ASU, and #24 BYU. Iowa put together podium performances in three events: Linda Zivat tied for first on the Vault with a 9.925, Aubrey Nick tied for 2nd on the Beam with a 9.900, and Adeline Kenlin tied for 3rd on the Floor, scoring 9.900. Altogether, the Hawkeyes put up their second-highest season-opening score in school history, 196.225, securing the highest team score in their session on the Vault and finishing second in their session behind only #11 Cal. The Hawks' performance earned them the #16 spot in this week's rankings.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCS8J2Qk/CdkIjwnZCC8J2QiiDwnZCI8J2QjvCdkJbwnZCAIOKd lTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTGluZGFaaXZhdD9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATGluZGFaaXZhdDwvYT4gd2l0aCBhIDkuOTI1 IG9uIHZhdWx0IPCflKUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0JPbklSV3ZE eGwiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CT25JUld2RHhsPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IElvd2EgR3ltbmFzdGljcyAoQElvd2FHeW1uYXN0aWNzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lvd2FHeW1uYXN0aWNzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjEx ODQyMzExNzIxMjk1ODczP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkg NywgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZSBhcmUg8J2XsfCdl7bwnZe08J2XtPCdl7bwnZe7JiMzOTsgdGhl IDkuOTAwIGZsb29yIHNjb3JlIGZyb20gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9BZGVsaW5lS2VubGluP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBB ZGVsaW5lS2VubGluPC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v c3VwZXIxNmd5bT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ac3VwZXIxNmd5bTwv YT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3 a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYXdr ZXllczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1dZQ3ZicEQzM0YiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9XWUN2YnBEMzNGPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElvd2Eg R3ltbmFzdGljcyAoQElvd2FHeW1uYXN0aWNzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lvd2FHeW1uYXN0aWNzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjExODM3MjA2 NDIzMDIzNjE2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgNywgMjAy MzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK